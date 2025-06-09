‘Ruhani’ is inspired by the purity, depth, and emotion of Indian culture and rituals

The collection primarily features tissue, chanderis, organzas, and handwoven cotton-silk blends. The colour palette is a medley of soft rose, sindoor red, turmeric yellow, dusty mint, ivory, and antique gold — colours deeply embedded in Indian tradition, yet muted to reflect a more nuanced and soulful elegance.

The outfits in the edit showcase zardozi, resham threadwork, hand-done mirror work, and heritage block prints with a modern touch. “Every embroidery motif has a story, be it inspired by old temple carvings or floral jaalis found in Mughal architecture. There is an emphasis on craftsmanship, without over-embellishment — letting each detail breathe and shine,” Swathi asserts.

Ruhani includes a wide range of silhouettes, including anarkalis and kurta sets. There’s something for every kind of woman, be it the minimalist bride who prefers understated luxury to the mother who wants to feel regal yet at ease. Swathi expresses, “Each piece has been thoughtfully designed to allow for versatility and layering, so it can transition across different occasions and age groups.”

This collection is ideal for weddings, pre-wedding functions like mehendi and haldi, intimate pujas, family gatherings, and cultural festivals. Many of the pieces are rewearable and interchangeable, allowing women to restyle them for formal dinners, destination weddings, or even office events. Based in Hyderabad, designer Swathi has witnessed the city’s fashion evolution up close. From layering heirloom jewellery over structured jackets to pairing traditional kurtas with sneakers, the style language is becoming bolder and more experimental. “What’s truly exciting is how people are blending heritage with high fashion — it feels organic, not forced,” says Swathi.

There’s also a growing shift towards conscious fashion, with younger shoppers taking pride in handloom and leaning towards sustainability.

Rs 24,000 onwards.

Available at Issa Studio - Designer Wear, Jubilee Hills.

Also available online.

