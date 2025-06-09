This summery collection is a tribute to everyday fashion

When we speak of India, we speak of a land steeped in culture, devotion, language, and spirit — a beautiful combination of traditions that breathe life into its every corner. Cities like Rishikesh and Varanasi, nestled along the sacred Ganges, echo this soulful essence with their divine energy and timeless charm.
Drawing inspiration from this rich cultural element, Raisin Global’s latest collection, Sargam, celebrates the modern Indian woman through silhouettes that are both rooted and refined. Crafted for those who cherish elegance in simplicity, this collection offers minimal yet graceful designs that not only honour heritage but also allow every woman to wear her culture with pride.
The co-founders Vikash and Isha Pacheriwal run us through the edit. “Sargam is born from a deep understanding of the Indian woman’s body, lifestyle, and sense of fashion,” says Vikash. The aim was to create garments that every woman can wear with pride — pieces that feel modern, minimal, and wearable while reflecting our cultural sensibilities.
To bring this vision to life, the duo chose to shoot the collection in Rishikesh, the spiritual heart of India. Isha explains, “Known for its serene ghats, temples, and peaceful aura, Rishikesh became the perfect visual and emotional setting for the shoot. We have woven the essence of the colours of Rishikesh into the entire line — soft, earthy tones that echo the city’s natural calm, spiritual depth, and rich heritage.” The colour palette of Sargam is light, earthy tones such as soft peach, muted olive, and beige. “These shades reflect both seasonal comfort and the natural, grounded beauty of Rishikesh,” Isha asserts.
Vikash expresses that the collection features viscose-based fabrics, including organza, georgette, and viscose modal. “These are lightweight, breathable, and feel luxurious — perfect for Indian summers,” he adds. The outfits showcase digital prints on organza and machine crafted Lucknowi embroidery, which offers the look of fine handwork with modern precision.
Sargam consists of coordinated sets of straight kurtas with pants and dupattas, crafted for maximum versatility. Isha says, “These outfits are perfect for formal events, festive gatherings, casual outings, or office wear. They’re designed to be your go-to ethnic wear for any part of the day.”
Prices start at Rs 2,995.
Available online.