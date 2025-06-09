This summery collection is a tribute to everyday fashion

When we speak of India, we speak of a land steeped in culture, devotion, language, and spirit — a beautiful combination of traditions that breathe life into its every corner. Cities like Rishikesh and Varanasi, nestled along the sacred Ganges, echo this soulful essence with their divine energy and timeless charm.

Drawing inspiration from this rich cultural element, Raisin Global’s latest collection, Sargam, celebrates the modern Indian woman through silhouettes that are both rooted and refined. Crafted for those who cherish elegance in simplicity, this collection offers minimal yet graceful designs that not only honour heritage but also allow every woman to wear her culture with pride.

The co-founders Vikash and Isha Pacheriwal run us through the edit. “Sargam is born from a deep understanding of the Indian woman’s body, lifestyle, and sense of fashion,” says Vikash. The aim was to create garments that every woman can wear with pride — pieces that feel modern, minimal, and wearable while reflecting our cultural sensibilities.