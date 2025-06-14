Saisha Vijray’s Summer Soirée for Afwah is the ultimate capsule for coastal chic

The Summer Soirée collection is Afwah’s tribute to the art of escape—to coastal postcards, retro resort glamour, and that indescribable joy of packing your favourite dress “just in case.” With floaty minis, tailored co-ords, and wide-leg pants that catch the wind just right, the silhouettes radiate ease and confidence. Afwah’s signature feminine details, like pearl embellishments and artisanal stitching, elevate every piece into something worth lingering in.

“The Summer Soirée moodboard was filled with vintage postcards, sun-kissed skin, and rosé-fueled afternoons. We drew from old European summers and that magical energy of chasing sunsets in flowy dresses with salty hair and big sunglasses,” says Saisha.

Colour plays a starring role in this sun-drenched story. Think blush pinks that evoke gelato and glowing cheeks, icy blues that mirror coastal skies, and citrus tones — lemony yellows and tangerines — that feel like little jolts of joy. “We weren’t just picking colours— we were bottling up feelings. This palette is pure summer joy,” she says.

Rooted in a slow-fashion ethos, Summer Soirée is crafted in small batches using consciously sourced fabrics like airy cotton-silks, textured satins, and handwoven blends. Standout styles include the blush pink Annalisa Sailor Collar Maxi Dress and the hot pink Liliana Ruffle Dress— both designed to turn sidewalks into runways and beach strolls into cinematic moments.

“We focused on versatility that doesn’t sacrifice personality. Even our most playful pieces have that Afwah signature— elevated detailing, clean lines, and an unmissable feminine charm,” shares Saisha.

Designed to travel—from rooftop dates to villa dinners — the collection brings modularity with mix-and-match co-ords and statement denim pieces. Styling tricks range from pairing maxi dresses with gold heels and woven bags to layering pink denim with printed scarves or swimwear.

As Saisha puts it, “It’s the kind of dress that starts with a spritz and ends on the dance floor. Honestly, all it needs is you and a warm breeze.”

Price starts at Rs 5,000. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

Telegram: https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress