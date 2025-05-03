Sylvan Echoes celebrates the enduring connection between nature, fashion, and craftsmanship

For Sylvan Echoes, the designer chose pure cottons for their breathability, softness, and sustainable appeal. The colour palette draws from the tranquil charm of forests and meadows. As Sheralli explains, “Browns reflect the earthiness of forest floors, greens capture the vibrancy of foliage, and yellows echo the golden light through canopies. Red brings warmth from autumn leaves and wildflowers, while white and black ground the collection with contrast and sophistication.”

Sylvan Echoes offers a versatile range of elegant ensembles, from fluid yet structured dresses to contemporary co-ords and refined skirt-top sets. Designed for seamless transitions, these pieces move effortlessly from garden parties and brunches to cocktail evenings and formal dinners.