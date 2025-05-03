Sylvan Echoes celebrates the enduring connection between nature, fashion, and craftsmanship

It’s always a quiet marvel, how what we wear is more than just clothing; it’s a blend of elements coming together in harmony. Fabrics whisper tales of their origins, colours evoke moods, and delicate handwork carries the imprint of an artisan’s touch. Fashion brand Merakus’ Sylvan Echoes celebrates this entire journey of creation. Rooted in nature, fashion, and timeless craftsmanship, the edit invites women to embrace pieces that are not only sustainable and soulful but also wrapped in nostalgia.
Founder Sheralli Sharma shares, “Sylvan Echoes is a delicate fusion of nature’s serenity and vintage charm. The collection draws deeply from the calm, meditative beauty of forests, the soft rustle of leaves, the golden sunlight filtering through trees, and the quiet, unwavering strength of the natural world.” Evoking the spirit of the wilderness, the palette features earthy tones like muted greens, soft browns, and deep moss, while pristine whites adorned with vintage cross-stitch embroidery pay homage to the art of handcrafting, celebrating patience, detail, and timeless elegance. “Additionally, appliqué details are used to bring texture and dimension to select garments, enhancing their visual appeal and elevating the overall artistry of the collection,” adds Sheralli.
For Sylvan Echoes, the designer chose pure cottons for their breathability, softness, and sustainable appeal. The colour palette draws from the tranquil charm of forests and meadows. As Sheralli explains, “Browns reflect the earthiness of forest floors, greens capture the vibrancy of foliage, and yellows echo the golden light through canopies. Red brings warmth from autumn leaves and wildflowers, while white and black ground the collection with contrast and sophistication.”
Sylvan Echoes offers a versatile range of elegant ensembles, from fluid yet structured dresses to contemporary co-ords and refined skirt-top sets. Designed for seamless transitions, these pieces move effortlessly from garden parties and brunches to cocktail evenings and formal dinners.
The Sylvanmere floral dress embodies quiet sophistication with its clean lines and delicate poppy print. Textured appliqué adds depth, making it perfect for both formal and semi-formal settings. The Aster cross-stitch skirt-top set revives heirloom charm with intricate floral embroidery.
“It’s our homage to vintage artistry, reimagined for today’s woman,” Sheralli explains. The handcrafted details lend it a nostalgic yet refined flair. For a bolder statement, the Savanna appliqué skirt-top set pairs exclusive floral appliqué with a beautifully patterned skirt.
Prices start at Rs 5,800.
Available online.