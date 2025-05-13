Riding the blue wave: Saku Neela Collection makes a sartorial splash

From soft cerulean to intense ultramarine, blue has captured the fashion world’s imagination this season. A colour often associated with calm, clarity, and confidence, its versatility makes it a favourite on runways and in real-life wardrobes alike. Whether it's a pop of cobalt leather or a navy overcoat, blue is proving itself to be fashion’s most adaptable hue—an ideal canvas for creativity.

It’s no surprise, then, that Trestle’s Saku Neela Collection embraces this spectrum wholeheartedly. “Out of all the shades we love, blue certainly shines out because of its variance, beauty, and deep meaning,” says Sandeep Sampla, Co-founder of the brand . “This hue has been true to Indian soil—from the chakra in our flag to our cricket jerseys. It surrounds us in places of honour.”