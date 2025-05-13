Riding the blue wave: Saku Neela Collection makes a sartorial splash

From soft cerulean to intense ultramarine, blue has captured the fashion world’s imagination this season. A colour often associated with calm, clarity, and confidence, its versatility makes it a favourite on runways and in real-life wardrobes alike. Whether it's a pop of cobalt leather or a navy overcoat, blue is proving itself to be fashion’s most adaptable hue—an ideal canvas for creativity.
It’s no surprise, then, that Trestle’s Saku Neela Collection embraces this spectrum wholeheartedly. “Out of all the shades we love, blue certainly shines out because of its variance, beauty, and deep meaning,” says Sandeep Sampla, Co-founder of the brand . “This hue has been true to Indian soil—from the chakra in our flag to our cricket jerseys. It surrounds us in places of honour.”
The Saku Neela Collection is a celebration of this emotional and cultural resonance. Designed as a capsule that transitions seamlessly between Indian and Western aesthetics, the range includes dresses, kaftans, shirts, co-ord sets, kurta sets, and pant dresses—all rendered in a breathtaking palette of blues. From soft pastels to saturated indigos, each piece is crafted to evoke a different mood while offering effortless wearability.
Traditional craftsmanship and modern design
“We wanted to express our love for the colour through this collection,” adds Sandeep. “The design team paid meticulous attention to matching each tone of blue with the right silhouette and technique.” The result is a harmonious blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern design. Key techniques include appliqué, adding textural drama; embroidery, which lends intricate richness; and ruching, creating flattering, softly structured finishes.
While each piece holds visual appeal, functionality and versatility are equally central. “The Neela Collection is a capsule wardrobe in itself,” Sandeep explains. “Whether it’s a fancy dinner, a vacation, or just a lunch outing—your outfit needs are taken care of.”
Styling an all-blue look? Sandeep recommends playing with textures like cotton, linen, or denim to add visual depth. He also suggests layering light and dark tones, and accenting with neutrals or metallics—think tan sandals or a silver clutch. Add statement accessories for a modern twist, and finish with nude or navy footwear to tie the look together.
The name Neela pays homage to the brand’s roots and reflects a sense of Indian identity reimagined through a contemporary lens.
So whether you lean into dove grey-blue or embrace a deep navy drama, the Saku Neela Collection invites you to make a striking statement—one shade of blue at a time.
Price starts at Rs 1,490. Available online.
