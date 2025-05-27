Here’s a prêt wear summer collection inspired by the spirit of travel and sunshine

The brand’s design philosophy is all about effortless elegance with a touch of global flair. From vibrant prints to flattering cuts, Chhavvi’s pieces strike the perfect balance between comfort and style. Her label features two signature lines, festive wear and prêt, each crafted with the modern woman in mind.

We ask Chhavvi what Aruba has to offer, and she lists a breezy blend of draped shirt dresses, one-shoulder cowl dresses, co-ord sets, shortssets, skirt sets, and kaftan sets. With versatile silhouettes and vibrant prints, the collection is designed for women who love relaxed yet eye-catching looks.