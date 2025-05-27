Here’s a prêt wear summer collection inspired by the spirit of travel and sunshine

No matter how much we grumble about the soaring temperatures, summer remains the season of fun adventures, sun-kissed memories, and carefree indulgence. It’s when childhood nostalgia comes rushing back. Whether it’s road trips under golden skies, balmy nightouts with friends, or leisurely brunches in the city, the days are longer and the moods lighter. And while sunscreens and sunglasses may top your summer checklist, there’s one question that truly takes over your mind: What to wear? After all, every getaway, whether to faroff shores or your favourite café, deserves a wardrobe that’s as breezy and beautiful as the season itself. Fashion designer Chhavvi Aggarwal’s latest prêt wear collection, Aruba, is a refreshing escape for those who love to stay stylish, with comfort always at the heart of their wardrobe.
Chhavvi mentions that Aruba draws its inspiration from the joy of travel, the warmth of sunshine, and the charm of spontaneous getaways. “Think breezy silhouettes, breathable fabrics, and vibrant prints that instantly uplift your mood,” she adds. Crafted for summer vacations, leisurely brunches, and laidback catch-ups, the collection, she adds, is all about easy-going glamour. On choosing the name, Chhavvi explains, “Aruba evokes the imagery of a tropical escape, light and cheerful, which perfectly mirrors the essence of this line.
The brand’s design philosophy is all about effortless elegance with a touch of global flair. From vibrant prints to flattering cuts, Chhavvi’s pieces strike the perfect balance between comfort and style. Her label features two signature lines, festive wear and prêt, each crafted with the modern woman in mind.
We ask Chhavvi what Aruba has to offer, and she lists a breezy blend of draped shirt dresses, one-shoulder cowl dresses, co-ord sets, shortssets, skirt sets, and kaftan sets. With versatile silhouettes and vibrant prints, the collection is designed for women who love relaxed yet eye-catching looks.
The designer also walks us through a couple of standout pieces from the collection. “The Green kaleido skirt set is a printed tie-up top paired with a deep green overlap mini skirt adorned with intricate geometric motifs. Playful yet polished, it’s perfect for brunches, getaways, or festive evenings.” Next is the Cayo shirt dress, a black printed draped shirt dress that strikes the perfect balance between structure and fluidity. “ With its playful print and button-down front, it’s effortlessly chic and ideal for both casual outings and semi-formal occasions,” Chhavvi concludes.
Prices start at Rs 9,000.
Available online.
