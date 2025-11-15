Hand-painted jewels add a modern twist to traditional bridal looks in Rüh

Leshna Shah, founder and creative director of Irasva Fine Jewellery, says each chapter of the Bridal Capsule Collection celebrates a bride’s multifaceted journey.

“Amara blends classic jadau with uncut stones, faceted diamonds, pearls, and gemstones, creating pieces that are timeless yet carry a modern twist. Polki draws from India’s regal heritage, reinterpreted with contemporary finesse for brides who love tradition with a fresh perspective. Leora, our diamond jewellery chapter, represents bold, modern luxury—vibrant, versatile, and designed to shine beyond the wedding day. Building on these stories, we are now introducing Rüh, rooted in heritage yet deeply personal. Rüh transforms meaningful symbols—like the lotus and sacred blue—into jewels that carry emotion, artistry, and individuality.”

Rüh takes its name from the word “soul” because it is designed to resonate on an emotional level, becoming an heirloom that embodies love, legacy, and individuality.

“Traditional bridal collections often focus on grandeur and scale, but Rüh is about intimacy, symbolism, and storytelling. Each piece carries meaning—the lotus symbolises purity and new beginnings, the kadamba tree represents growth and rootedness, and the sacred blue evokes divinity.”

It is the hand-painting process that makes Rüh truly artisanal. Each piece is meticulously crafted by skilled artisans who layer fine enamel paints onto gold surfaces with precision.

“This is a slow and deliberate process—the colours are built up in layers to achieve depth, richness, and vibrancy, much like in Pichwai itself. The result is that no two pieces are ever identical; each jewel carries the hand of its maker, making it as unique as the woman who wears it. For me, this human touch—the idea of wearing a miniature piece of art—is what makes Rüh so special,” says Leshna.

The hand-painted cocktail ring with lotus motifs pairs just as beautifully with a silk sari as it does with an evening gown. Statement chandbalis not only elevate a couture lehenga but also add drama to a modern jumpsuit.

“These are not jewels to be locked away after the wedding; they are designed to be lived in, celebrated, and cherished across occasions,” Leshna adds.

