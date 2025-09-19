Sculptural grace meets timeless beauty in House of Diamond’s latest collection

The idea for this ambitious collection took root unexpectedly during the shoot for House of Diamond’s previous summer range, Sorbet. “A conversation about the fleeting yet mesmerising quality of sand—how it glistens in an hourglass, slipping through but never disappearing—sparked the idea,” Yash recalls. This dual nature, of permanence intertwined with movement, became the collection’s heartbeat. “We wanted jewellery that carries weight and presence, yet feels fluid in its design.”

Architecture plays a fundamental role in Sand of Time, informing its sculptural lines and geometric clarity. Yash elaborates, “You’ll notice it in the structure of the lockets and pendants, the interlocking forms within each piece, and the precision of the settings themselves. There’s a deliberate use of symmetry and proportion, reminiscent of classic architectural forms, translated into fine jewellery. Every piece balances strength with softness, structure with fluidity.”

One of the greatest challenges—and triumphs—was sourcing rare, high-quality coloured gemstones. “For example, one signature necklace required over 250 carats of Zambian emeralds. Finding a single raw stone of that size and clarity was an intensive process. It took nearly a month just to shape and refine the emerald into its final form,” Yash shares. Matching pink sapphires and other stones with the needed precision added to the complexity, demanding an extraordinary level of craftsmanship.

The collection’s hallmark cuts—pear and marquise-shaped diamonds—add a flowing elegance, enhancing the pieces’ natural curves. Yash notes, “These cuts form the backbone of the collection’s aesthetic. Even the standout necklace with its massive emerald centerpiece is framed with pear-shaped diamonds, chosen specifically to complement the design’s symmetry and fluidity.”

Price starts at Rs 10 lakh. Available online.

