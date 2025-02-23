The Tinted Story launches a new range of sunglasses perfect for the wedding season

When it comes to wedding style, every detail counts — even the sunnies! The Tinted Story’s latest Wedding Collection redefines bridal and celebratory eyewear with a touch of timeless glamour and contemporary flair. “The spark behind this collection came from a simple yet beautiful idea — making sunglasses that feel as special as wedding attire. We’ve designed frames for every wedding moment — from relaxed mehendi afternoons to glamorous receptions. You’ll find everything from timeless oversized styles to elegant cat-eyes and modern geometric shapes,” Jasmeet Gandhi, founder, reveals.
With numerous notable pieces like the Fiery Blaze and Voltaic Sleek sunglasses, boasting UV 400 protection, exquisite pearl finish, heart-shaped designs and star studs in various shades of black, pink and purple — the selection is perfectly suited to complement both traditional Indian attire and fusion wedding wear. “We’ve used premium metallic finishes, sleek pearlised and high-quality material to create a luxurious yet lightweight feel. The collection features polished metal details, refined textures and elegant colour tones, making each pair a perfect match for wedding ensembles,” she shares.
₹2,299 onwards. Available online.