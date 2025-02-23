The Tinted Story launches a new range of sunglasses perfect for the wedding season

When it comes to wedding style, every detail counts — even the sunnies! The Tinted Story’s latest Wedding Collection redefines bridal and celebratory eyewear with a touch of timeless glamour and contemporary flair. “The spark behind this collection came from a simple yet beautiful idea — making sunglasses that feel as special as wedding attire. We’ve designed frames for every wedding moment — from relaxed mehendi afternoons to glamorous receptions. You’ll find everything from timeless oversized styles to elegant cat-eyes and modern geometric shapes,” Jasmeet Gandhi, founder, reveals.