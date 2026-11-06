Tales of Travancore: A modern tribute to the royal heritage of Travancore
In the erstwhile kingdom of Travancore, heritage found expression in the grandeur of temple architecture, the intricate artistry of palace carvings and the vivid visual traditions of Kathakali. Shaped by centuries of royal patronage and deep-rooted devotion, the region cultivated a distinctive aesthetic that continues to hold its place in Kerala’s cultural history. Wabi Sabi by Anshum-Ritesh draws from this storied past for its festive 2026 collection, Tales of Travancore, revisiting the refinement of royal attire through contemporary menswear. Rich textiles, traditional embroidery and hand-painted details come together in a collection that pays tribute to the craftsmanship and legacy of the kingdom.
We speak to designers Anshum Saran and Ritesh Kumar about bringing Travancore’s heritage into a modern design vocabulary
What drew you to Travancore as the starting point for your festive 2026 collection, and which aspects of its royal and cultural heritage did you want to explore?
We were drawn to Travancore for its distinctive cultural identity, where royal patronage, spirituality and artistic expression existed in harmony. The reign of Maharaja Marthanda Varma and his devotion to Lord Padmanabha offered a fascinating starting point. What particularly interested us was the understated grandeur of that world, where refinement was expressed through textiles, intricate craftsmanship and thoughtful details rather than excess. With Tales of Travancore, we wanted to explore this sensibility and translate its visual richness into a menswear collection.
How did the kingdom’s artistic traditions, from temple murals and palace carvings to Kathakali, influence the collection’s visual language?
The visual language of Travancore is incredibly layered, spanning temple murals, intricate wood carvings, palace architecture and the expressive forms of Kathakali. We were particularly drawn to the interplay of intricate detailing and strong, distinctive forms across these art traditions. Rather than reproducing these references literally, we interpreted them through motifs, embroidery placements and surface detailing. This allowed us to retain the spirit of these influences while giving the garments a contemporary identity of their own.
The collection brings together Chanderi, raw silk and sheer organza. How do the fabrics contribute to the mood and character of the collection?
Our choice of fabrics came from wanting to create a balance between structure, fluidity and lightness. Chanderi brings a subtle luminosity and delicacy, while raw silk lends the garments body, texture and a certain understated richness. Sheer organza introduces transparency and movement, creating an interesting contrast with the more substantial fabrics. Together, they allow us to explore different dimensions of festive dressing without relying on weight or excessive ornamentation to make a statement.
How have you translated the refinement of Travancore’s royal attire into contemporary menswear while retaining a sense of its heritage?
For us, the key was to interpret the essence of royal dressing rather than replicate historical attire. We looked at its refinement, the relationship between textiles and ornamentation, and the ease with which elaborate craftsmanship could coexist with fluid silhouettes. These ideas informed our approach to contemporary menswear, where traditional forms meet considered proportions and modern styling. The result is clothing that carries a sense of its historical inspiration but feels relevant to how men want to dress today.
Hand embroidery and hand-painted details play a vital role in the collection. Could you tell us about the techniques involved and the stories they bring to the garments?
Craftsmanship is central to how we tell stories through our garments. In Tales of Travancore, we have worked with techniques like dori, resham and dabka embroidery, alongside French knots and hand painting. Each brings a different quality to the surface, whether through the dimension of a thread, the subtle texture of a stitch or the individuality of a painted detail.
We enjoy exploring how these techniques can work together without competing for attention. For us, the craft is not simply embellishment; it is a way of translating the artistic influences behind the collection into something tactile and personal.
How did you approach colour and ornamentation to reflect Travancore’s cultural identity without making the designs feel overly ornate?
We approached the collection with restraint, allowing the richness to emerge through the interplay of colour, texture and craftsmanship. Rather than making every element a focal point, we considered how the fabric, silhouette and surface detailing could complement one another. The textures of Chanderi, raw silk and organza provide depth, while the embroidery and painted details introduce intricacy in a more measured way. We believe that ornamentation is most effective when it has room to breathe, allowing the wearer and the garment to remain equally important.
How does Tales of Travancore reinterpret traditional Indian menswear for the contemporary wearer?
We see festive dressing as an opportunity to express individuality while remaining connected to our cultural vocabulary. With Tales of Travancore, we have taken inspiration from traditional Indian attire and approached it through contemporary silhouettes, unexpected fabric combinations and considered detailing. We want men to feel that they can engage with Indian craftsmanship and tradition without feeling restricted by convention. The garments are designed to be expressive yet effortless, offering an alternative to festive dressing.
What do you hope the wearer takes away from the collection, and how does it reflect your larger design philosophy?
We hope the wearer experiences a sense of individuality and confidence. We want the garments to be appreciated not only for how they look, but also for the thought, materiality and craftsmanship behind them. At Wabi Sabi by Anshum-Ritesh, we are interested in finding beauty in subtlety, in the character of natural materials and in details that reveal themselves gradually. Tales of Travancore reflects this philosophy by drawing from a rich cultural past without being bound by it. For us, the intention is always to create something that feels considered, meaningful and enduring.
Prices start at Rs 25,000. Available online.
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