Tales of Travancore: A modern tribute to the royal heritage of Travancore

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Craftsmanship is central to how we tell stories through our garments. In Tales of Travancore, we have worked with techniques like dori, resham and dabka embroidery, alongside French knots and hand painting. Each brings a different quality to the surface, whether through the dimension of a thread, the subtle texture of a stitch or the individuality of a painted detail.

We enjoy exploring how these techniques can work together without competing for attention. For us, the craft is not simply embellishment; it is a way of translating the artistic influences behind the collection into something tactile and personal.