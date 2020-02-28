What does Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut have in common apart from their big-ticket films? They have all recently worn accessories fromViange Vintage, one of India’s foremost vintage designer jewellery stores. We caught up with sister duo Shikha and Mehek Agarwal, who have been curating accessories from Chanel, Givenchy and Yves Saint Laurent. The label also houses pre-loved or sourced statement pieces from Balenciaga, Dior, Burberry, Celine and Valentino. However, their latest curation of earrings has been getting a fair amount of attention from the swish set of fashionistas. They also have a vintage-inspired fine jewellery label in the offing.

Deepika Padukone in earrings sourced by Viange

Some of their curated finds include gold-toned Chunky Earrings, crafted in the early 1980s. One can also shop for studs with neon pink stone encrusted with a textured gold rim and stand-out white enamel. Want something chic? Opt for matte gold earrings encrusted with Swarovski diamonds with eyes of the sun motif. That apart, the new collection also has Burberry’s earrings and Balenciaga Small Perfume Bottle Earrings.“We might have started Viange in 2011 but it took a few years before warmed up to the idea,” says Shikha who had earlier worked with Burberry, London and Mehek was a fashion stylist with a leading magazine in India.

Vintage Chanel

What first sparked the sisters’ interest in dated designer pieces was the discovery of a pair of gorgeous vintage Chanel earrings while going through their grandmother’s wardrobe. They were gifted to their grandmother by their grandfather who lived in Germany for a very long time during their courtship period. “We went crazy with excitement and fought over the pair and at that moment, we knew this was our calling. So we both quit our jobs and travelled the world to handpick exquisite vintage pieces to introduce to the Indian market,” says Mehek, recollecting this 2007 episode. They mostly curate their accessories during their vacation. “We travel all over the world and handpick these pieces ourselves, from anyone who is happy to part with their vintage pieces and also auction houses,” says Mehek. They also hunt for pieces which have been worn but keep an eye for the quality. So even though they are vintage, they make sure it is in mint condition. “Small imperfections should not be considered a defect, as that adds to the vintage charm and value,” says Shikha, signing off.



Available Online.

Rs 6,000 onwards.