Well-known brand Mario Badescu Skin Care launched in India recently. The label, established in 1967, has managed to acquire a huge fan-following worldwide because of the zit-zapping spot treatment — Drying Lotion. Also, international celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner reportedly like the brand too, if reports online are to go by!

The American brand was founded by Romanian-born cosmetologist, Mario Badescu. This, however, would be the first time they are selling in India. We spoke with Joseph Cabasso, the vice-president of the label, who asserts that he wanted to make a move to be available in India as the demand for well-known international skincare lines has been on the rise in the last couple of years. He adds that the products are available on Nykaa.

Enzyme Cleansing Gel

One glance at the products of the label will tell you, they have attempted to create products for many skin types and concerns. Their most well-known one happens to be the Drying Lotion, which, the brand claims is quite effective as a spot treatment for zits. That apart, they have a range of facial mists for all skin types and can be used throughout the day whenever skin needs some hydration. The mists are available in different types like rosewater, green tea, lavender and orange blossom. Some of the other products that they recently launched include their Vitamin C products. They are designed to target pigmentation and brighten the skin, says the brand. They recommend applying the serum at night, so it works while you sleep. One can also apply it during the day, but it needs to go on your skin before you apply your sunscreen.

Herbal Hydrating Serum

However, even though the cult brand enjoys a rather loyal set of patrons, it has not been entirely free of its share of controversies in the last few years. But, we are told that they have put it behind them! They are confident in their offerings. “We modernise the original brand founder’s, formulas as needed but uphold the legacy when we decide to launch new products. We are focussing on cleaner skincare products over the past few years though,” shared Joseph, before signing off.



Rs 750 upwards.

Available online.

