Victoria's Secret signs on Sofia Jirau as the brand's first model with Down's Syndrome

Victoria's Secret has roped in Sofia Jirau, a model with Down's Syndrome, as one of its faces. The young woman has made history as the brand's first model with Down Syndrome. She has featured in the Love Cloud collection, alongside Hailey Bieber, Adut Akech, Valentina Sampaio and Paloma Elsesser.

Sofia, a Puerto Rican model, took to Instagram to share the news with her 200K+ followers. Her post read, "One day I dreamed of it, I worked on it and today it is a dream come true... I can finally tell you my big secret… I am the first Victoria's Secret model with Down syndrome!"

"Thanks to all of you for always supporting me in my projects. Thanks to @victoriassecret for seeing me as a #NoLimits model and making me part of the Love Cloud Collection inclusion campaign. This is just the beginning... Inside and out there are no limits"

According to a press release by the label, the Love Cloud campaign is "a first of its kind campaign" for the brand. Modelled by 18 women, the collection reinforces "Victoria’s Secret's commitment to welcoming and celebrating all women."

The label is redefining its image by including women from different countries and being more open to different shapes and sizes. The brand also retired their crew of Angels. It also hired seven women, known as the VS Collective, that includes Bella Hadid and Priyanka Chopra as the new brand representatives.