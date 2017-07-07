Continuing the flurry of pop-ups in the city, designers and curators Shuba Jagan and Dimple Bajaj are hosting two individual events over the course of the week. Creating a space exclusively meant for debut designers, Shuba Jagan a regular face in the city’s fashion circuits is set to launch her new venture

Pehnava at The English Tea Room on July 7 and 8. “Unlike previous exhibitions, all the brands showcasing at Pehnava are first-time designers,” she shares. Featuring clothes, accessories and home décor, the two-day event will have collections from 15 designers from across the country.



Expect to find a collection of contemporary Indian wear featuring vivid colours and prints from city-based label Meenakshi Chandak. “Her collection includes ikat and kalamkari cold shoulder midi dresses that can be either dressed up with some fun jewellery or even worn as a kameez,” shares the 36-year-old. Also look out for Kochi-based designer Amala Paul’s ethnic range of baghalpuri and tussar saris, and organic skin care products from Pristine.

Rs 2,000 onwards. At The English Tea Room. On July 7 and 8. From 10 am. Details: 24996499

While apparel, home décor and food make up for 39 of the 40 labels being showcased at Maithri Rakhi Bazaar at The Park on July 13 and 14, the rakhi stall at this pop-up is the star attraction. “We are looking to put at least 10,000 rakhis up for sales,” shares Dimple Bajaj, the President of Maithri Rahki. Also, in the city for the first time is New-Delhi based label Vibrance by Ananya that will exhibit ethnic prêt lines of kurtas, formal and semi-formal suits and shararas in fabrics like voile, georgettes and silks. Meanwhile, look out for Coimbatore-based label Tara Jewellers’ exclusive diamond collection and handwoven Benarasi silk saris from Kaasi by Rastogi.

Rs 1,500 onwards. At The Park. Details: 42676000

