We spoke to well-known designer Babita Malkani about the things you should keep in mind while spring cleaning your wardrobe. Now, Marie Kondo might have inspired you to clean out the closet but one must remember not to discard the classics. “I would never discard jeans. Because they always come back - be it the fitted ones or the bell bottoms. I would never discard them,” says the designer who has dressed A-listers like Shraddha Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin and Anushka Sharma. Things you should never discard is a white shirt, a black tee or a black dress. Solid colour shirts are also always in. White shirt, skinny jeans paired with a belt is a classic that never goes out of style. She also says, “So many times you buy something and you have never even worn it once, maybe they were based on certain trends of that time. They are the ones that you should give up - six months to a year. You might consider donating it. Ruffles might be in now, but might not be in some time.”



Since a lot of corporate employees are also gearing up for video conferences, Babita also has a few tips about how they can dress up. “A crisp white shirt, jeans and preferably a light blazer should do the trick. Also, simple hoops and light make-up is enough,” says the designer.

