Google Arts and Culture is a gold mine of online exhibitions, art shows, adventure trips and a lot more. There is so much to see, read and watch that it can all be a bit overwhelming. If you’re into fashion and are interested in learning about the history of some of the most iconic fashion houses, here are a few online exhibits that you should not miss:

The Craftsmanship of Alexander McQueen by British Fashion Council

This online exhibit comprises photographs, videos and virtual tours that will take you through the history of the fashion house. Read about how the founder Lee Alexander McQueen set it up after graduating from Central St Martins in London and eventually made Sarah Burton head of design for womenswear. Also get to look at some of the brand’s most iconic dresses, apart from some of their impressive collections.

The Story of a Lace Coverlet by Mode Museum Belgium

Learn about the history and traditions behind lace-making through this exhibit, which focuses on the craft during the 18th century. In the showcase, you will see lace coverlets commissioned for a European royal family in the 1750s and pieces of a lace dress that once belonged to an empress. There are also detailed write-ups with supporting images of how the design and motifs evolved through the 18th century.

Famous Feet of Hollywood by Museo Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo was born in a small village in Southern Italy and moved to the United States of America in 1914. Once there, he started designing shoes for Hollywood films and soon became known as the ‘shoemaker to the stars.’ This show is a presentation of the shoes he designed for iconic names such as Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Wallace Simpson the Duchess of Windsor and Sofia Loren.

I do! Wedding Dresses from 1800-2000 - National Museum of Costume, Portugal

The history of wedding dresses is traced in this presentation. The exhibit tells you why white is the colour chosen for wedding gowns, the significance of the veil, the bridal wreath and the rings, and the evolving silhouettes, fabrics, cuts and designs through the years.

Manolo Blahnik - The World Master Shoemaker

This exhibit is a look at the life of Czech-Spanish shoe designer Manolo Blahnik, whose designs are overseen by the man himself even till today. It consists of old photographs, close-up images of some of his iconic shoes known for their botanical themes, sketches and virtual tours of his studio.

