Masumi Mewawalla, who helms the homegrown label Emblaze, has come up with a campaign wherein she wants to make become more aware that it is okay to acknowledge that something might not be right! It could be due to any cause - the perils of body-shaming, abuse of any kind or just the overwhelming nature of the present pandemic situation.

The campaign called #nowitsmeokay is an effort she says that is meant to assure oneself, no matter whatever they are facing, things will be okay. "A whole lot of people out there are fighting anxiety and depression and some don't know what to do about it. The whole point of this campaign is a form of self-assurance that you will be fine, you will be okay," says Masumi. As a designer, she plans to make her brand more inclusive, and a label where neither the models nor the customers are restricted to any size restrictions to combat the ills of body shaming.