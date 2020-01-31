If there’s a recent sangeet coming up, and you have been looking for sartorial inspiration, Shraddha Kapoor’s recent look might be of help! She paired a delicately hand-embroidered emerald lehenga in silk with resham, dori, pearls, cut dana, zari and stunning zardosi work. We love the rounded keyhole detail of the ensemble. The outfit was designed by none other than Anita Dongre and paired with jewellery by her from the Pink City line.

Look at the details!

If you are looking for something slightly more elaborate, check out Mira Kapoor’s gorgeous lehenga in wine colour, crafted from luxurious velvet lehenga.

Mira Kapoor

Designed by Anita, the Nusrat Lehenga is elegant to the hilt.