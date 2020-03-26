While you’re stuck at home, we thought it might help to give you some interesting jewellery stores on Instagram you can browse through, if not shop from. Infuse some colour and joy into your-work-from-home-days with these gorgeous jewellery labels, offering everything from fossilised flower pendants to delicate contemporary wear….

The Shield Earrings

Alankaara

This Chennai-based shop is a personal favourite and offers the most whimsical and dreamy jewellery, apart from hair clips and key chains. Using the technique of fossilising, the designer preserves botanicals from around the world in resin and turns them into bracelets, pendants, earrings, rings and keychains. While it’s hard to pick a favourite, an example of how gorgeous her designs are is The Shield earrings from the Oyana collection. Inspired by Africa, it is designed in the shape of the Masai Mara shield and has naturally dried bluish purple hydrangea and dandelions.

Neel Mohar Earrings

Devis Little Shop

Based in Delhi, Devis Little shop is ideal for those who love colour. Made with delicate glass beads, seed beads, semi precious stones and pearls, what we love most about the brand is the way the designer uses different colours - always complementary and not garish. You could also say that the colour of the beads are simply exquisite, and you won’t find them in your neighbourhood craft store.

Cord Necklace

Fable Street

This shop is dedicated entirely to work wear, across its products which include clothes, accessories and jewellery. However, what they offer are products that are pretty enough to be worn anywhere. Their range of rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings are minimalistic, contemporary and delicate. Some of our favourite pieces include the Cord Necklace with an abstract pendant featuring three rustic looking rose gold bars studded with faux pearls and the golden cable wire cuff.

Constellation Necklace

Tipsy Fly

Offering a mix of casual and dressy pieces, Tipsy Fly caters to everyone from career women, and the fashion forward to college kids. While all pieces are contemporary, they are all classy and unique. We especially love the necklaces from the Zodiac collection, with pendants crafted with delicate crystals in a golden finish, in the shape of your star constellation, and the Baroque Pearl collection, which features natural baroque pearls with gold micro plating.

Cosmic Watch Bracelet

Fancy Pants Official

While this store is known for its adorable vintage style dresses, beside offbeat shifts and Bohemian tops, its jewellery section is overlooked. The page offers a quirky, classic and modern collection that includes earrings, finger rings, ‘watch’ bracelets (bracelets designed like a watch, but without a dial) and more.

