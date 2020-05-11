The last few months have been a trying time for all of us, as we stay home and spend time working remotely, binge-watching TV shows, cooking, cleaning and connecting with loved ones virtually. This period has also given us time to do all the things we have been postponing for a while.

Cleaning and organising is often the last thing we want to do. But let us face it; even the most organised among us can have a messy closet, sometimes. As a result, we tend to repeat the same set of clothes and forget about the pieces that are stuck at the bottom. Use this time to master the art of decluttering and organising your wardrobe with these simple tips and tricks from Flipkart Fashion.

1. Declutter your closet



Begin by emptying out your entire closet. Next comes the part you’ve either been looking forward to or dreading - decluttering. People fear this process as they always want to hold on to pieces of clothing, they “may need one day”. Focus on the right items and get rid of those that do not fit or have not been worn in months, or even years. Excess and clutter are an absolute no-no.

2. Set that closet



Designate separate sections to pants, collared shirts, dresses, accessories, etc. Further divide the categories by length, occasion or season. Working in groups of items will help you figure out how much space you need and the best way to store each type of item. You can also use storage organizers to maximize the space and use it wisely.

3. Colour code



Colour coding your closet creates an organized and appealing sight for your eyes. It makes searching for your favourite polka-dot dress or beige office blouse much easier. Even though colour coding may seem daunting, it is quite simple. All you must do is group your clothes and then arrange each group colour wise.

4. Tidy up the drawers



If you do not know this already, folding clothes is considered an ‘art form’ by many. Most of us have been folding clothes the wrong way our whole lives. Instead of folding clothes and stacking them up in piles, clothes should be folded in a way to stand up vertically. This makes it easier to access.

While you start planning to organize your wardrobe, do not forget your shoe rack! Take out all the footwear, discard what is not needed, clean all pairs that you want to keep, and start arranging. Happy organising!