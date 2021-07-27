Anushka Sharma makes a case for the work-friendly crossbody trunk

The superbly compartmentalised trunk bag is the Marie Kondo of everyday carriers; reinforced corners and sculptural edges are big selling points for buyers who do not have the patience to de-clutter their belongings and thus steer away from lazy canvas carry-alls. But is the trunk sling versatile enough for everyday use? Anushka Sharma was spotted enjoying a sunny day out in London in off-duty essentials which she paired with a classic Louis Vuitton soft-sided messenger trunk, priced something between 3,650 to $4,900 USD!

The soft trunk's androgynous finish makes it innately versatile

The Louis Vuitton soft-trunk was designed by the brand’s trailblazing menswear creative director Virgil Abloh in 2020 who introduced a set of colourways like taurillean orange and graphic blue, to the classic trunk silhouette. He updated the brand's iconic model with organised interiors and perfected the soft-body finish to make the bag more adaptable. At the moment, Louis Vuitton’s soft trunk comes in ten iterations, from monogram-coated canvas, monogram-embroidered see-through mesh, Taiga leather, premium crocodile skin and more. Anushka carries the monogram eclipse coated canvas, which is made of cowhide leather, has matte black hardware accents and is incredibly body-friendly since it can be adjusted in length and can be styled in multiple ways

Anushka Sharma styles the trunk sling for her off-duty look

While Anushka styles it for a really casual look and pairs it with sporty monochrome picks, the soft trunk is actually really work-friendly and goes well with sharp, androgynous silhouettes. In fact, for his Spring/Summer 2020 show Abloh had styled the soft trunk like a repeatable desk-to-dinner accessory, and teamed it up with leisure suits and athleisure co-ords, to re-work the silhouette for a more striking fashion memo