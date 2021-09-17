Check out these six fall-winter '21 trends to update your wardrobe

Summer is long gone, monsoon is at its peak, and winter is just around the corner, and now is the time to update your wardrobe for the season ahead. Though the cold season is all about covering up, it's the perfect excuse to shop from autumn-winter collections. From stylish woollens, shoes, accessories and bags to eyewear, there are umpteen ways to style your outfits. In India as the festive season kicks off, it's another excuse to shop. Here's a look at some of the latest offerings:

The ribbed-knit dress

Ribbed knit dresses in striking jewel tones and pastel hues are the perfect picks for this season. These come in extreme body-con silhouettes, with cinched waists and also in fluid shapes. Go for one that suits you best and dress it up with some minimal jewellery. From Nordstrom, Zara to Forever 21, pick yours from these brands.

Hardware jewellery

Hardware jewellery, an ode to the grunge era is making a comeback. Chunky chains, locks, keys and other such elements are a hit on fashion runways. Gleaming, chic and statement-making, this is a trend that can be styled with everything - from casual wear to impressive formals. Pipa Bella and Tipsyfly offer some unique statement pieces.

Warm-tinted sunnies and tortoiseshell frames

Fall is all about dark tones, warm colours and golden hues! Warm-tinted sunglasses add a stunning accent to autumn outfits in a chic and subtle manner. You can pair your black ensembles with a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses or you can team up your gold-toned outfit with orange-tinted sunnies for a glamorous appeal. A big trend for accessories this fall, these are sure to add a touch of sophistication to your Autumn wardrobe. But if you wear your spectacles like a jewel, then we suggest you pick one of the tortoiseshell acetates. Got a leather obsession or a love for sweater vests? Slip-on a pair of tortoiseshell eye-frames to give your autumn basics a cool upgrade! Check out John Jacobs or Vincent Chase for their new collections.

Socks

This is the season for socks! If you want to flaunt your socks we suggest you put on those strappy heels and strut out with confidence. This retro trend is back, and it's a chance for you to go bold and bright with your socks. Men can always opt for something unique - opt for either goofy prints or classic checks and plain colours. Check out Happy Feet, Thela Gaadi or Marks & Spencers for their new designs.

Quilted handbags

Quilted handbags, laptop sleeves, oversized clutches and slings are most certainly the flavour of this season. Rocked on international runways by brands like Bottega Veneta, Off-White and Fendi, these stylish carry-ons are soft, foamy and stylish. Check out H&M and Nordstorm's new collections.

Structured vests

Move over, blazers, structured vests are here to take over the Fall 2021 trend list! Perfect for the in-between season, tailored waistcoats or vests are a cool addition to every modern woman’s closet! You can either wear these as is or layer them in your own unique way. Mango, H&M and Forever21 are the brands to go to.