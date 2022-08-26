Splash in these must-attend lifestyle events at IKEA Festival beginning August 26

Global home furnishing brand IKEA returns with its iconic IKEA Festival starting from August 26 and continuing till September 9 at its stores across the world and on its online site. The nine-day event spread across nine cities will cover different topics each day aimed at celebrating life and our spaces. Many activities and live sessions will be held ranging on topics from food, music, dance, gaming, nature, fashion, beauty, arts, crafts, wellness, pets etc and more. The brand is also coming with an exciting new web platform where one can watch the festival as it happens live from anywhere in the world. Here are the major highlights:

August 26: IKEA Round Rock in Austin Texas will be kicking off with the festival spilling the tea on how to revamp the living area to co-create music. It will show how to transform the room to make space for musical instruments and other memorabilia and will showcase how to flex the living space into a dance floor for neighbours and friends.

August 27: IKEA Wien Westbahnhof in Vienna will celebrate the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the iconic store and over 4 years of IKEA in Austria. Visitors will get to see how to make the famous Viennese biscuits the vegan way, join the upcycling workshop, and see the live opening of a new curated shop within one of the store’s famous cubes.

August 28: IKEA Xuhui, Shanghai takes the lead on this day, gearing up ahead for 25 years of IKEA in China in 2023. Viewers will get a chance to visit the homes of two home furnishing co-workers that have a passion for handicrafts and homemade food. They will show how to organise tools and materials for crafting, create wall decorations and make the famous delectable plum wine.

September 2: On this day, IKEA Brooklyn, New York will invite visitors for a fashion show in Köket that show the best of Brooklyn design, and will share advice around workspace and storage solutions for all things fashion and beauty. Expect insights on altering garments, achieving the best lighting for recording content the runway style and transitioning the workspace for editing and posting.

September 3: IKEA Tempe, Sydney will take the lead in spilling tips for avid travellers on small space van living. It will share fresh ideas from a vegan foodie on sustainable plant-based eating and will have live music set played on the stunning Sydney Harbour to round off the day.

September 4: On this day, Stockholm takes the reins with its newly opened IKEA City in Gallerian. The visitors will be treated with a day focused on online and in-store gaming, live interviews from gamers from the Swedish Gaming National, a visit to the home of a celebrity chef who writes cookbooks from her home and a stopover at the property of a former athlete who will show his hobby room and sneaker collection.

September 8: Visitors are invited to one of the hotspots for street fashion and lifestyle in Tokyo at IKEA City in Harajuku. They will attend three live stream sessions on fashion tips from upcoming snazzy icons and expect to be inspired by delicious recipes slated for the event.

September 9: This day, IKEA San Sebastian de los Reyes, Madrid will focus on gaming and its aspects. The highlights of the event will include a room makeover of a young gamer who wishes to transform her bedroom into a gaming sanctuary, a round table talk with psychologists and Gen Z influencers talking about topics like mental wellbeing and health connected to gaming, sports and music.

September 10: The round-up of the event will be at IKEA Décoration, Paris Rivoli. Here the visitors will get to meet an array of creative and inspiring people. For instance, a tufting expert will share how her living space inspires her every day to give rise to beautiful creations, a florist in Paris will share insights on her ambitious projects of building a Tiny House in the Vosges and more.