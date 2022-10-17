Reby Jindal's label Guapa's Pondi'23 is all about fun-filled style

The city of Pondicherry has always been a creative source of inspiration for many designers and Reby Jindal's resort wear label Guapa is no exception either. Renowned for its colourful resort wear, their latest edit Pondi'23 pays a creative homage to Pondicherry.

“This collection is the culmination of my reminiscing of the coastal lagoons with blue waters of the Bay of Bengal, the French cottages surrounded by bougainvillaea shrubs and the colourful streets of the French quarters. It is a love letter to Pondicherry painting a romantic picture of the breezy picturesque surroundings of a city I dearly love. Easy breezy silhouettes and sustainable breathable fabrics transport you to your favourite beach town," tells Reby.

Excerpts from a chat:

What was the design philosophy behind the edit?

Our aim is to create fuss-free clothing that is versatile with styling. I love to play with colours and silhouettes to make the quintessential destination outfit for the Guapa girl.

Guapa's latest edit Pondi

Tell us what will be ruling summer looks in 2023?

Experimental prints are in fashion and will be so next year as well. We see a lot more demand for bright prints and we have tried to deliver just that with this collection.



What are the styles that are making a comeback?

Over-the-top statement-making pieces are making a huge comeback. Everyone is in a celebratory mood. We too are adding our element of comfort and freshness to these head turners.

Guapa's latest edit Pondi

What are the holiday wardrobe essentials?

A shirt that can treble up and take you from the beach to a day about town all the way into the evening. A versatile bikini top that can be worn in endless possible ways. Basically, clothing that is super versatile - helps with travelling light, shopping less and making a statement.



What are summer wardrobe essentials?

Easy breezy coordinated sets make for minimalistic effortlessly chic looks.

Guapa's latest edit Pondi

Tell us how sustainable your brand is?

We are a sustainable brand in product and practice. All of our products are biodegradable or regenerated. Waste is not a word we like in our dictionaries - we like to call it opportunity -- an opportunity to create something special. We hugely believe in upcycling.

Sustainability is at the core of our designs. From extensively using biodegradable fabrics to reducing waste and up-cycling; our aim is to design stunning eco-conscious clothing.

Our Swimwear is made from regenerated yarn derived from ocean and landfill waste

Price on request. On guaparesortwear.com