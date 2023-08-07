Homegrown brand Golpo launches unisex handloom cotton Dhotis

Kolkata-based home-grown brand Golpo has recently launched their cotton handloom unisex dhotis. These beautiful lower garments come in various colours with and without borders which helps them to be styled in many ways. Over the years Golpo has garnered a separate fan base for its feather-soft collections of mul-cotton saris for women through its visibility via social media platforms and offline lifestyle pop-ups.

Interestingly, founder Jaysmita Saha mentions, “When we used to do on-ground pop-ups, the men who visited used to say why we do not have any collections for them and that made me think. I initially started making unisex scarves and stoles but then decided to do something for men but one that can be used as a unisex product. I do not see too many people doing unisex, ready-to-wear dhotis.”

Made with 100-count cotton, these dhotis are soft, comfortable, breathable, organic, sustainable and of course low maintenance. “They come in multi-coloured thin borders and without borders as well. We have kept a few traditional colours like beige, soft brown, tussar but we also have soft pastel shades like lilac, yellow, sea green, lime green, pink, and more. Golpo is all about colours. These dhotis are transparent to a certain level but then the way it is stitched prevents any awkwardness.” mentions Jaysmita.

Talking about styling them she says, “A Kurta or a Kurti can be easily paired with these. Punjabi’s also looks amazingly good. In fact, we are also working on them. Even a printed shirt works. Since we also do mul cotton even if you want to drape a sari around the dhoti that outfit looks super nice.”

Golpo will soon be participating in several pre-puja on-ground pop-ups with its latest collections which include dhotis, saris, blouses, scarves, stoles, and more. In Kolkata, in early September they will be at the Art and Flea and Caravan while in October they will be in the Art and Flea edit in Delhi.

Price point Rs 1450 onwards

To order message on Social Media