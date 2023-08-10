Khushi Kapoor shells festive fashion inspiration with her ice blue lehenga sari

It’s amazing how people these days are experimenting with fashion. Rather than keeping themselves limited to desi ensembles, there are many who prefer outfits with a modern twist. Many fashion designers are also coming up with collections that showcase fusion wear featuring a mixture of traditional and Western elements. Seems like Khushi Kapoor also trusts the magic of contemporary styles. Her latest look stands as testimony to this idea.

Khushi is the ultimate Gen Z fashionista who knows how to make waves with her various style statements. What did Khushi flaunt recently? As per her latest post on Instagram, she wore a gorgeous ice blue lehenga sari from the shelves of fashion designer Ritika Mirchandani.

The fusion wear was meticulously handcrafted and had a symphony of embroidery adorned with beads, threads, resham, sequins and bugle beads on the fabric. Khushi looked absolutely beautiful while acing the attire.

What was also interesting was that she let her ensemble do all the magic without playing around much with accessories. Khushi just added a sleek chain around her neck and a bracelet. For beauty, she chose nude makeup. She kept her middle-parted hair open in waves.

Image source: Instagram

Seems like Khushi Kapoor has a thing for contemporary saris. Before this, Khushi Kapoor left our hearts racing in a beautiful fondant pink custom-made mirror sequins sari by Arpita Mehta. It was during the time when Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire. To accessorise her wonderful look, Khushi opted for a floral diamond choker, matching stud earrings and bangles. With her signature minimal makeup, she left her voluminous hair open in waves.

Image source: Instagram

Khushi Kapoor is a rare beauty to knows how to steal our attention with her lovely fashionable looks.

