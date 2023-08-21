Mira Rajput slays in a chic white dress, her playful heels steal the show

Celebrities have been embracing the allure of shorter hemlines, infusing their wardrobes with a dash of sultriness. These sassy silhouettes have become the go-to choice for various celebs. Mira Rajput, the wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, seems to have caught onto this trend, as evidenced by her recent night out in Mumbai. Her choice of a mini-length ensemble exuded glamour and sophistication, offering ample inspiration for one’s own party closet.

Paparazzi captured Mira as she stepped out in the city. The glimpses showed her getting down from her vehicle and making her way into a restaurant, elegantly clad in a pristine white mini-length outfit. The dress boasted a strapless neckline that tastefully showcased her décolletage, while a ruffled accent adorned the neck area. A ribbed design added texture to the torso, with a corseted bodice embracing her slender figure. The tiered skirt, featuring charming pleats, cascaded down to a mini hem-length.

Mira's ensemble was elevated with carefully chosen accessories that accentuated her look. Her choice of footwear, Gianvitto Rossi sandals, sported an eye-catching allure with their golden hue and multi-coloured gem embellishments. A Dior Saddle bag, slung gracefully over her shoulder, showcased an abstract pattern adorned with signature gold Christian Dior 'CD' logo charms.

When it came to jewellery, Mira struck the right balance with her selections. She opted for gold double hoop earrings, a chunky bracelet, and statement rings, each piece contributing to the overall elegance of her ensemble.

Mira's makeup choices were equally thought-out, enhancing her beauty. A sleek eyeliner defined her eyes, accompanied by kohl lining along the lower lid. Rosy-tinted cheeks, a radiant highlighter, mascara-coated lashes, and impeccably groomed, feathered brows complemented her overall glam look. A glossy blush pink lip shade and subtle contouring added a touch of finesse, tying the makeup together seamlessly. Mira's hairstyle was the final touch to her well-coordinated appearance. Her centre-parted wavy locks cascaded elegantly, framing her face and accentuating her ensemble.

