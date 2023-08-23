Conscious Souk Edition 8 comes to Hyderabad with sustainable fashion and lifestyle pop-up 

If your eyeballs have grown weary from the mundane shopping marathons from regular retail brands, it's high time to cook up a zany weekend scheme. Dive headfirst into an urban extravaganza of the street-style souk, Conscious Souk, that is coming to Hyderabad with its festive edition, Tyohaar. This quirky soirée of retail razzle-dazzle beckons you to fling open the doors to an alternate reality where conscious living is the name of the game. You can shop for sustainable clothing, eco-conscious jewellery, beauty products, home decor and accessories that are thoughtfully crafted with ethical practices.

At Conscious Souk

Pallavi Srivastava, founder of Conscious Souk and a sustainability enthusiast tells us what to expect, “One can find products ranging from sustainable clothing to handcrafted home products and jewellery made out of natural materials at the exhibit. It is also complemented by an art workshop for both kids and adults. Our curation makes sure that the brands work with sustainable raw materials and business practices and support livelihoods.”

At Conscious Souk

The market will offer innovative sessions such as the Canvas or Tote Bag Painting Workshop, providing you with the chance to unleash your artistic flair onto canvases or tote bags, resulting in personalised carry bags. Additionally, there's a Texture Art Workshop, inviting you to delve into the enchanting world of tactile sensations, crafting captivating artworks.

Also Read: Traditional hues of festival

Telling us what brings her to Hyderabad, Pallavi shares, “The city has well travelled and widely exposed populace and who are aware of products made with a conscience. Our souk is an ideal place for such shoppers who appreciate handmade goods.”

Products to be on display

Up until now, Conscious Souk has successfully staged 10 installments of souks across various cities such as Goa, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Chennai. Looking ahead, the objective is to broaden this footprint to encompass more cities. Their vision revolves around connecting with sustainable lifestyle labels that cater to mindful living.

Aug 26 and 27. At Saptaparni Gallery, Banjara Hills.

Email: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada