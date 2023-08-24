Sharvari Wagh is 'feeling grape' in a gorgeous gown

Sharvari Wagh never backs out from giving us some major fashion goals. Be it saris, lehengas, gowns, co-ord sets or any other outfit for that matter, the actress surely knows how to appear classy in every outfit that she chooses for herself. Sharvari’s Instagram account is a one-stop destination for all the gorgeous looks that she brings forth. With so many fashion photoshoots with time, Sharvari has often proved her love for all things style. She has again set our hearts racing with another new look. No wonder, the actress has received immense appreciation for pulling off such an impeccable style statement.

Sharvari shared a set of pictures wearing a jaw-dropping purple gown from the shelves of the fashion brand Antithesis while her styling was done by fashion stylist Chandini Whabi. Her over-the-top outfit featured full sleeves that extended down to her fingers. The bodycon fit of the ensemble elevated the overall look of the diva. What added more charm to her outfit was a backless cutout design and a long flared hem. Without going overboard in terms of accessories, the actress kept it simple and minimal. Sharvari just added a pair of gold statement earrings and a ring. For makeup, she wore well-contoured cheeks, highlighter, winged eyeliner and a dab of nude glossy shade on the lips. She tied her mane neatly in a low bun.

Sharvari does have an amazing collection of gowns. Once previously, we saw her rocking a stylish black gown. The uber-chic number from the fashion designer Surya Sarkar showcased one-shoulder details with corset patterns. There were cut-out details showing off her midriff, and a dramatic thigh-high slit. She glammed up in nude eyeshadow, eyeliner, kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and nude lipstick.

The actress surely knows how to deliver her best when it comes to fashion.