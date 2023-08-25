Put your best foot front as Papa Don't PreachXRapport Shoes bring trendy kicks in Hyderabad

Sprinkling stardust on Hyderabad's ever-evolving fashion scene, Rapport Shoes has joined forces with the delightfully offbeat label Papa Don't Preach to bring a funky chunky shoe collection. Expect a smorgasbord of sassy selections ranging from sexy heels that make you feel like you're on cloud nine and flattering flats that'd give any runway a run for its money to enticing stilettos, chic pumps and comforting block heels, all dipped in an array of candy colours!

Shoes by Papa Don't Preach

Telling us more, Shubika Sharma, founder and designer, Papa Don’t Preach shares, “Our motto has always been to anticipate the unexpected and create wearable art pieces. Bringing the same, visitors at the store can check out our PETA certified 100% vegan accessories that include our newly launched slides, completely hand-embroidered and hand-crafted stilettos, FUNctional bags that are small enough to fit in your palm to big bags that are huge enough to fit a furry friend. And that’s not all! We’ve also brought our yet-to-be-launched bridal wear, iconic half-lehengas, and ever-stylish jumpsuits.”

Funky bags

The shoes are on the racks at Rapport store while casual to bridal couture, menswear and accessories were there at the store exclusively for two days, August 19 and 20. Shubika shares what brings her label here, “Hyderabad as a market is evolving in the luxury segment and Rapport is a one of a kind destination for shoes and accessories which made this collaboration a meaningful one. The city’s unique blend of modernity and tradition plays an important role in the ever changing fashion landscape in India, shaping its culture and identity."

Multicoloured pumps

Rapport has earned the reputation for being the go to label to step up your fashionable footing as it houses both Indian and international labels. The brand has previously collaborated with high-end luxury brands such as Cai, TFC and Sole Search.

Chunky handbags

Telling us what makes this collaboration unique from past ones, Teja Bodepudi, Founder, Rapport Shoes shares, “Papa Don't Preach is one of the first few Indian labels which has made a mark in the accessories category and we are so excited to finally have them.”



Price on request. At the Rapport store, Jubilee Hills.

