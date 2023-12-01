Weddings: Walk like a queen with Anaar's ornate bridal sneakers

If there's one footwear trend that’s ruling the hearts, it’s the chunky bridal sneakers. They give you the elevation of heels, the comfort of sneakers and let your happy feet dazzle with ornate designs. So be it grooving on the dance floor, and posing tirelessly for wedding photo shoots or hopping from one location to another for the nuptial rituals, sneakers will let you walk, waltz, twirl, and be on the verve!

Bridal sneakers

Anaar, the Mumbai-based footwear couture brand that earlier debuted on the coveted New York Fashion Week this year with its jawdropping wedge sneakers, kitten pumps, platform heels, and other styles, has now dropped a new footwear collection, Queen Of Hearts. It features absolute firecracker styles inspired by the sparkle of the festive and wedding season.

Handcrafted with sequin and crystals

“As the calendar flips to the most glittery time of the season, Anaar is all set to glam up your styling. Opulent designs in exquisite embroideries, bold metallics and luxe satins ensure that our shoes are your ride or die this season as you rule every party, bridal and festive occasion!” tells Tanushri Biyani, the brand’s founder. The 40-pair dazzling sneakers in this collection feature both classic flat soles and wedge heels, alongside slip-on styles and lace-up sneakers. Each sneaker being handmade, took 35-50 hours to craft and looks nonetheless a treasure-worthy keepsake for the bridal trousseau.

Wedge style heels

Telling us about the meticulous making process, Tanushri shares, “The shoes feature cutdana work, dabka pitta and zari detailing that narrate the story of Indian craftsmanship. Our artisans embellish each shoe with hand cut crystals, sequins, beads and zari threads. The colour palette ranges from muted to hi-shine metallics, deep jewel tones of emerald and rubies to neutrals like whites and pastels for muted glam.”

Bridal sneakers

Expect some striking pieces in the collection. The Phooljhadi pair features sequin and cutdana work on golden microsuede for a night of revelry while the Bonfire Classic sneakers studded with shells and mirrors are suited for a beachside destination wedding. The Pista Rose classic sneakers will let you dish out a fresh colour palette adorned with zardozi, jaali and floral embroidery work. For a timeless grace, slip your feet into the Esmeralda pair. This satin pair is the epitome of Indian craftsmanship featuring hand-embroidered work of cutdana, zari and dabka embroidery to deem it as wearable art.

Rs. 8,990 upwards. Available online.

