ANNIV SPL: Ace city makeup experts Prasenjit Biswas and Abhijit Paul decode 2024 trends 

With designers and stylists across the globe setting the tone right for the coming year, it's time to up youe makeup game. According to global experts, the overarching trends of 2024 will skirt around chic minimalism with a light base, intense power pouts, gelled side partings, brushed-up thick brows, dramatic lashes, floaty waves, beautifully winged pair of eyes with some soft dabs of taupe to add structure around your eyes and well-contoured red cheekbones.

Since getting the aesthetics right is a vital part of any fashionista’s style goals, we get a little closer to home to find out how the city’s make-up artists are blending the global trends to suit the India palette. We got hold of two popular make-up experts from Kolkata, Prasenjit Biswas and Abhijit Paul to decode the 2024 looks for you. Read on and rock the year with dollops of glam.

Prasenjit Biswas

Makeup trends for 2024

Some elements from the makeup trends this year will roll over to 2024 as well and continue to ride the popularity charts. For example, the latte and nude makeup palettes will continue to trend big time because they complement all kinds of Indian skin tones and go with any type of outfits, be it casual, or occasion wear. You can never go wrong with them and even those who are scared of experiments are comfortable with this subtle and sophisticated makeup.

Also, the clean face look with a light-base and thick groomed brows is here to stay. It gives the face a very sophisticated no-makeup look and enhances the features without any drama.

Neon colours and overlined lipliners are definitely going to phase out after a long run on and off the runway. Instead, metallic makeup will be the new rage globally. Also, bronzer and highlighters are still trendy.

Retro is going to be the rage in 2024 with all things from the 60s returning with a bang. Follow the styles of the stars form the 60s and 70s, bring in a little modernised twist to it, and you are ready to conquer the world. Go for those bold graphic eyeliners in black, metallic makeup, shimmers et all. From the bold expressions of individuality to the timeless classics with a modern twist, the beauty scene will be an interesting mix of old and new.

Prasenjit Biswas

Easy-to-do styles for 2024

Graphic liners and metallics are both easy to do makeup hacks that will make you look a million bucks. You can also try the floating eyeliner and the graphic liner.

Bridal makeup trend for 2024

The experts will be using more natural colour to bring out the inherent beauty and inner glow of the happy brides. Ombré lips, bushy and textured brows will still be ruling the show.

Lip colour trends

Red will be in trend, it's a colour that is actually never out of trend, but the trick is that you have to find the right shade of the scarlet for yourself.

A few tips for 2024

Trends will come and go, but whenever you put your makeup on, you should keep a few things in mind --- you should wear makeup according to your personality, comfort, and confidence. Let not the trend overshadow you, set your own trends and be the main character of your show.

Abhijit Paul

Makeup trends for 2024

Instead of heavy foundation, skin tints will be very popular this year. They not only even out the complexion as well as a heavy-duty foundation but also let you feel lighter and allow your skin to breathe. Also, sun protectors are emerging as an essential part of the makeup process due to climate change and damaging effects of the sun. Besides, they also protect the skin from any kind of damage too. Highlighting cheekbones and jaws will be, as always, very trendy too.

Getting a dressy kind of made-up look will definitely count among the trends that will phase out this year. It’s the time for the more easy, relaxed, comfortable and effortless kind of looks. So, go for the natural chic.

Abhijit Paul

Easy-to-do styles for 2024

From striking lip shades to neon liners, all these are easy to do styles that you may try on your own in 2024.

Bridal makeup trends for 2024

From exotic eye patterns with nude lips, to minimalistic makeup, or pastel smoky eyes and face embellishments, everything will be trending this year when it comes to bridal looks.

Eye makeup trends

Definitely all the shades of pastels will adorn the eyelids this year apart from the smoky looks which can also be in shades of brown. Besides, colourful winged liners will turn any pair of eyes into a glam affair

Lip colour trends

I always feel that nude lips are never out of style and go with any kind of hair and eye makeup. It’s a very safe colour for Indian skin tone.

A few tips for 2024

Use SPF infused makeup products, pamper your skin well before makeup, and always focus on your natural beauty.