ANNIV SPL: Kolkata's 5 popular stylists help you slay 2024 with your looks!

Chikky Goenka

Trends in 2024: Fabrics, designs, and silhouettes that have stood the test of time and have maximum repeat value will thrive. Sustainable styling will be in.

Skinny jeans, high-rise denims with flared hemlines, simple, timeless styles, less logos will replace flashier alternatives. Minimal styling and layering pieces will rule.

Saris, denims, metallics, skirts of all hemlines will get bigger and more prominent.

Styles taking a backseat: Low-rise denims, Barbie core styling, co-ord sets

Styles to stay: Denims in all styles – from jumpsuits, skirts, dresses, pants to shirts. Metallic and shimmer, street style looks, drape saris and cargo pants.

Summer trends: Long dresses in linen, mesh and other textures, pretty flora and fauna in bright colour hues, animal prints in earthy hues, summer knits and feather to fringe.

5 trendy colours: Red orange, military green, lavender hues, millennial pink and metallic gold

Five silhouettes: Midi skirts in satin, wool, denim, miniskirts & mini dresses, anarkalis, flared pants, full length silhouettes with ruching, and belts or tie-ups.

Jewellery styles: Big, bold, and chunky statement pieces, like 80s punk, hair bands, big bows, claws and embellished scrunchies for jewellery, ear cuffs & multiple piercing. Think more gold, and pearls.

Trendy bags: Oversized bags, clean styles without logos and patches, cloth bags in Jhola style, novelty bags for fun, especially ones with offbeat colours and shapes, vintage luxury bags.

Tips for 2024: Keep things minimal, and chic. Millennials should take some inspiration from Gen Zs and embrace circular fashion, thrifted pieces, and vintage items. Gen-Zs should take more risks, and find their individual style, and take some inspiration from 70s-80s & 90s’ fashion. Pick out pieces from your mom’s or aunt’s wardrobe and recycle it to make it your own.

Shubha Kenworthy

Trends in 2024: Wide-legged pants and denim with fitted tops or bodysuits, button-up shirts, jackets, kaftans, saris with long jackets, colour blocking, handcrafted and handwoven materials, comfortable footwear and nude makeup.

Styles taking a backseat: Skinny jeans, tight dresses, uncomfortable footwear, too much makeup, long fake eyelashes, long fake nails.

Jewellery styles: Chunky and very 90's, experimental and Indian modern pieces like haath phul, hair accessories, bangles, parandi, toe rings, nose pins, ear cuffs.

Trendy bags: Oversized tote bags, slouchy crossbody bags, quilted bags, tiny clutches.

Tips for 2024: Mix, match and recycle, invest in good quality stuff, experiment with colours and accessories.

Poulami Gupta

Trends in 2024: Sheer fabrics, open work, open materials like mesh and net, metallic, cut outs or slashing and shredding, feathers and fringes, patch and appliqué work, bomber jackets with a twist, tailored and fitted outfits, sweaters, wraps or mufflers, pinstripes, interesting washes for black denim, knee-length pencil skirts, denim skirts, double waist bands for denim, skinny belts.

Styles taking a backseat: Boot-cut denim, chunky sneakers, miniature bags, low-rise jeans

Styles to stay: High-waist jeans, elevated peplum tops, jackets, coats, corset lacing in form of tie ups and closure

Summer trends: Statement sleeves, burst of colours, flowy silhouettes, breathable fabric.

5 trendy colours: Greys, red, blues, tender peach, cyber lime, golden green

Five silhouettes: Oversized, fitted, athleisure, asymmetrical, sheer

Jewellery styles: Metal with wood and leather, floral motifs, chunky chains and stacks of bracelets, statement rings

Trendy bags: Bucket bags, woven bags, unstructured or slouchy shoulder bags and over-sized totes.

Tips for 2024: Be a confident, comfortable and responsible fashionista. Invest in basics, repeat outfits, keep one hero product in your entire look, support local brands.

Abhisek Roy

Trends in 2024: Cargo pants, daddy jeans, wide-legged pants, metallic pants.

Styles taking a backseat: High-rise pants, corduroy pants, distressed denim

Styles to stay: Baggy, pastels and blazers

Summer trends: Bold colour blocking, floral prints and sustainable fashion

5 trendy colours: Bright pinks, playful aquas, rich browns, yellow and pastel lilacs.

Five silhouettes: Sheath, A-line, hour-glass, empire line and bell

Jewellery styles: Cuff bracelets, thick link chains, pearl drop earrings, vintage necklace sets, oversized button earrings.

Trendy bags: Oversized shoulder bags, extra-large clutches, spacious bucket bags, oversized totes and bucket bag

Style tips: Embrace vibrant tones, wear statement pieces like bright jackets, vibrant sneakers, or even a bold tie. If you're wearing a bright red jacket, keep the rest of your outfit in neutral tones. Colour blocking is your best friend.

Tanvi Shah

Trends in 2024: Opulent outerwear, oversized tote bags, compact co-ords, belts, sculptural volume clothing.

Styles taking a backseat: Feathers, excessive sheer clothing, animal prints

Styles to stay: Contrast clothing and 60s mini hems

Summer trends: Rose-printed clothing, fringes and cinching corsetry

5 trendy colours: Black cherry, canary yellow, Chambray blue, pistachio, silver shimmer

Five silhouettes: Oversized, athleisures, sustainable silhouettes, sheers, layers

Jewellery styles: Chandelier earrings, cuff bracelets and earrings, power pearls, imperfect match, hot collars or chokers

Trendy bags: Oversized tote bags, envelope bags, woven and bijoux bags

Style tips: Modest dressing, thrifting, repeat outfits, wear clothes in unexpected ways and DIY.