Pearls saw a major comeback at the Met Gala: Eishita Puri

As cliche as it sounds, pearls are basically classics. “I don't really think they go out of style. They always represent femininity, grace, elegance and charm. They grab attention and add so much to any outfit. Pearls saw a major comeback at the Met Gala this year. From Alia Bhatt to Kim Kardashian wearing pearls and styling them in different ways, this definitely triggered the resurgence of the pearls trend,” says Eishita Puri - Creative Head of Eurumme.

She tells us that many leading Bollywood celebreties were spotted wearing Eurumme’s pearl jewellery recently. “Our pearl pieces are a latest addition on our website and we recently custom made pieces for Komal Pandey (fashion influencer),” she adds.

Eurumme's stackable rings

About a few basic pointers to remember when shopping for pearls, Eishita says, it depends on the kind of pearls you’re opting for as well as the budget. “Freshwater pearls and natural pearls are rare and expensive. They come under precious fine jewelry. But there are also a lot of other pearls in the market nowadays which look extremely well styled and elegant. Pearls are available in various shapes and sizes. Shop for pieces according to your personality. If you are a minimalist opt for studs or pearl pendants whereas you can opt for bold and statement pearl chokers if you like OTT,” she elaborates.

Eurumme has designed a range of new pearl jewellery featured in their collection. Speaking about the same, the designer says, “In our latest drop, we have introduced stackable rings, stackable pearl chokers and bracelets. If you're not into stacking or layering, you can go for something more delicate like a single string of pearls. We’ve also introduced waste chains of various sizes of pearls. This is something that you can take on a holiday with you. It’s perfect for summer.”

Her tips while accessoring with pearls is to layer them if you want to go for an edgy and grunge look. Opt for a string of pearls around your neck or pearl studs, if you like to keep it simple, elegant and minimalistic.