Nora Fatehi adds a splash of colours in a vibrant co-ord set

We often find ourselves crushing over Nora Fatehi’s stylish looks. Her fantastic wardrobe is replete with some of the most fashionable outfits of all time. She is fierce and doesn’t step back from trying out different looks.

The actress also believes in experimenting with her clothes and this is quite evident from her style statements. Although we are used to seeing Nora acing glamorous shimmery gowns, sometimes, she surprises us with other stylish looks that are unique and wonderful.

In her latest post, one can see Nora pulling off a gorgeous multi-coloured co-ord set. The outfit from the clothing brand Huemn consisted of a colourful crop top featuring quirky prints in different shades of pink, orange, black, purple and more.

Nora wore it with matching printed leggings. When this was not enough, the actress added accessories to elevate her look. She wore multi-layered chains, hoops, a bracelet and a waistband. She completed her look with a pair of black boots.

Don’t miss her makeup. The actress opted for dark brows, nude eyeshadow, contoured cheeks and a dash of nude lipstick. Her hair was pulled back with a few strands left open.

Image source: Instagram

Nora Fatehi is a complete fashionista. She once dazzled in a super chic black catsuit from the clothing brand Deadlutus Couture. The catsuit made with latex fabric showcased full sleeves, a zipped front and a fitted bust. To finish it off, she also added a stylish jacket from the brand Any Old Iron. The leather jacket with fringes gave an extra edge to her already appealing look.

Image source: Instagram

She accessorised herself with layered silver chain neckpieces, silver earrings and black boots. For makeup, Nora used contoured cheeks, winged eyeliner and nude shade on her lips. Her wavy mane was left open in side-parting. Indeed, Nora Fatehi’s style sense is unbeatable.