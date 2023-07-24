Steal the show with celebrity style

Bollywood has always played an enormous role in inspiring and setting trends for every bride-to-be. A sari is a very charming drape that embodies timeless elegance. From delicate silk to exquisite zari embroidered saris, Bollywood has inspired myriad designs in bridal wear. Often when an Indian bride builds her trousseau, saris are always their preferred choice, considering the garment’s ease, elegance, charm and beauty.

Parul Shekhawat, founder of RUAR India, shares some Bollywood inspired bridal sari trends for the wedding season.

Non-traditional colours in bridal saris

Today, brides are often seen ditching the evergreen lehenga for saris in different colours and textures other than the evergreen red colour. Usually, the perfect bridal choice is red. However, today, the spectrum of colours has widened from reds to magentas, whites, ivories, pastels and golds. Actress Kajol wore a green sari on her wedding, bringing a unique touch to her bridal wear.

Unique fabrics for bridal saris

Fabric is the most crucial aspect of a bridal sari. Non-traditional fabrics like tissues, organic silk and organic gold threads are trending in bridal saris. The tissue silk is woven with incredibly fine silk thread to give the tissue texture. Evergreen hand-embroidered tissue saris are perfect to fit in a trousseau trunk that brings about an innate sense of comfort. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt had adorned an exquisite tissue silk drape.

The trend of bridal veil

A fashion staple for brides in India as well as abroad is the veil draped over the face, and the head as a symbol of bridal elegance, and customary traditions and values. Celebrity brides like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Patralekha Paul, embraced this trend successfully. A veil gives an elegant silhouette to the bride. The veils come in myriad colours and embroidery that enhance bridal wear.

The evergreen Banarasi Silk

No Indian wedding is complete without the staple — the rich and the most exquisite Banarasi silks. The most beautiful are the ones which have equal amounts of gold and silver threads. Banarasi sari is befitting the image of a royal and aristocratic bride. It has a very rich, elegant and grand vision attached to it. Banarasis have survived the tests of time endlessly. They make a huge statement and a very powerful one. Many actresses like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai, Patralekha Paul and Diya Mirza have adorned these beautiful drapes.

Bollywood has always been a trendsetter in bridal couture. Many famous celebrities have chosen exquisite bridal saris on and off-screen. They have set new trends in the choice of colour, fabric and design in bridal saris. Celebrities have set the fashion tone, from rich Banarasi silks to new, trendier tissue silks.

