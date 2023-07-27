Jacqueline Fernandez proves she's a style icon in denim bralette and chic red trousers

Jacqueline Fernandez can give fashionistas a run for their money with her top-notch fashion sense. We are always in awe of her stunning sartorial choices. Whether she is promoting her upcoming film or simply giving us some major fashion goals in her stylish element, she can never run out of ideas to impress us with her style.

For now, we are attracted to her new street-style look. This time, her social media post featured a set of pictures where the actress can be seen rocking a chic look. Jacqueline looked sassy in a chic blue denim bralette showcasing a halter neckline, a backless design with tie-knot detailing.

For the colour pop, she teamed the top with a pair of comfortable red ripped trousers. Let’s appreciate how the diva clubbed the two chic pieces into a single style statement. Jacqueline was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Chandini Whabi.

As for accessories, she tried her hands on golden stacked rings. She pulled off the outfit with sneakers. What added more drama was her hairstyle with her tresses tied in two long braids. She amped up her look with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

Once, Jacqueline Fernandez impressed us with her yet another casual avatar. She dropped pictures wearing wonderful sportswear. Jacqueline went for a white cropped sweatshirt. She matched it with cycling shorts. Rounding off her look was a pair of sneakers. To elevate the look, the actress opted for brown cap. She opted for minimal makeup and secured her hair in a ponytail.

