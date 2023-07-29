Lipstick Day special: 8 times celebs pouted it loud!

Celebs have never shied away from experimenting with lip colours and flaunting them. On Lipstick Day, Indulge takes a look at some of the celebrities who wear their natural styles on their lips and pouts it out loud!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt gets wedding ready in a pink shade

Courtesy: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt turned all pink for a festive occasion and to complement her was the deep pink lipstick with a pout. With minimal facial makeup and jewellery, her pout steals all the glory of the look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareen Kapoor Khan during a shoot

Courtesy: Instagram/ Kareen Kapoor Khan

Considered as the pout queen, Kareena Kapoor Khan even tried to teach the same to Jaideep Ahlawat during the BTS of a shoot. Seen here in natural, almost nude lipstick Bebo adorns a less–glam look for the shoot.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya during a red carpet walk

Courtesy: Instagram/ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made global headlines while walking the Red Carpet in violet lipstick once. While the former Miss World loves to wear shades of red or pink, here again during one of her Red Carpet walks she is seen in a semi-pout, blowing a kiss to her fans wearing a nude lip shade. The smoky eye look is complemented with a lighter lip colour to make her look gorgeous.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra sports a casual look

Courtesy: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra

When talking about pouts, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has to be on the list. Wearing a light brownish, almost cinnamon colour for one of her laid-back outing days in the US, Priyanka posted a selfie of herself. Her deep green top and open hair complement the look making it go more on the casual end.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox in her casual glam

Courtesy: Instagram/ Megan Fox

Hollywood beauty Megan Fox is no way behind in showing off her pouts. In a post from an outing last year, the actor is seen wearing a brownish shade with winged eyes, brown nails, and a maroon hat. That hat really accentuates the whole look.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner in the girl-next-door charm

Courtesy: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has often given us glimpses of her pouts through her social media posts. The young self-made billionaire is also the founder of a cosmetic company herself and knows the best way to highlight her looks. Keeping her look simple, she has used a brown liner along with a nude shade.

Monami Ghosh

Monami Ghosh accentuates her look with the pout

Courtesy:Instagram/ Monami Ghosh

Bengali beauty Monami Ghosh teases her fan by dropping gorgeous looks of her on vacations or outings. During one such Instagram post, the actor posts a carrousel of images of herself following the denim-on-denim trend with minimal make-up and a deep peach-pink lipstick. The lipstick complements her attire making it the perfect look for a casual day.

Nussrat Jahan

Nussrat's goes glam grey

Courtesy: Instagram/ Nussrat Jahan

Another Bengali beauty Nussrat Jahan is equally famous for her pouts. Sporting a grey embellished gown, Jahan is seen wearing nude colour lipstick which highlights her facial features and goes very well with the colour of her gown.