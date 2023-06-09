Hyderabad’s sustainable pop up Organic Gala promises guilt free lifestyle shopping

Look no further than the upcoming first edition of the Organic Gala, a sustainable pop-up that will satisfy your desire for mindful shopping. Hosted by the founder of NGO Democratic Sangha, Brahmachari Chaitanya and cofounder Regina Cassandra, this event is set to be a highlight of their annual fundraiser. The pop-up has got you covered with sustainable fashion, décor, crafts, food, beauty, personal care, games, and so much more. Fashionistas will be thrilled to witness a captivating fashion show presented by city-based designers Asmita Marwah, Rajyalakshmi Gubba, Sashank Chelmilla and Hemanth Siree.

Handicrafts to be displayed at Organic Gala

Expect a stunning display of sustainable clothing, ranging from Indian weaves and handcrafted Banarasi saris to fusion wear. Foodies can check out organic food items from planet-friendly brands such as Vibrant Living, India Hemp Organics, Gud Gum, AkiMi’s Gourmet, Simi’s World, Mango’s Kitchen, Koh Foods, and more. Telling us about what makes this flea market different from other popups in the city, Shanmukha Priya from the organising team shares, “Hyderabad is a hub for flea markets so we thought to come up with Organic Gala. Today, climate change has gained more mainstream public attention but the meaning of terms like sustainability and eco–friendly have become increasingly hazy mainly because of activities like greenwashing. For years, greenwashing has been used as a tactic by corporations who co– opt the language of sustainability for advertising purposes, while failing to make actual changes in their unsustainable business practices. They continue to cause material harm to the environment and marginalised communities. Given this trend of greenwashing and eco–capitalism, the organisers thought of hosting a sustainability–centred pop-up.”

Macrame footwear at the pop-up

The event will also host meditation, yoga, Shamanic dance, motivational talk and sound healing sessions for self-care. Telling us about them, Priya shares, “We wanted Organic Gala to not just be a casual flea market but the visitors to have mind-healing therapeutic experiences. The meditation and sound bath is by Shama Meghe, Hatha Yoga by Regina and Sharmila Hirendernath, ecstatic dance by Bharati K Jaisingh and motivational talk by Padma Bhushan recipient Kamlesh Patel.”

Threeory band

Visitors can unleash their creativity by participating in workshops like natural dyeing, organic soap making, flower printing, painting, and much more. They are designed to ignite imagination and celebrate the beauty of conscious living. But that’s not all! Brace yourself for an electrifying performance, as Indian playback singer Rahul Sipligunj will take the stage, captivating the audience with his soulful rendition of the world-famous Telugu song Natu Natu from the film RRR. As the evening unfolds, the pulsating rhythms of a progressive rock fusion band, Threeory, will further spark the stage with their two-hour-long live show.



June 11. 8 am onwards. At N Convention, Madhapur.

