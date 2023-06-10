Dr Bhavna Sharma and executive chef Manisha Bhasin let us in more on their millet-based cooking

The United Nations is celebrating 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Ranging from Sorghum (Jowar) and Pearl Millet (Bajra) to Finger Millet (Ragi) and Amaranthus (Chaulai), there are a range of millets found in India. Many hotels and restaurants across the city and the country are working on making millet-based dishes. But, how much do we know about them? Dr. Bhavna Sharma, Head of Nutrition Sciences at ITC Foods and Chef Manisha, Executive Corporate Chef at ITC Hotels, tell us more about millets and the types of dishes they have worked on with millets.

Dr. Bhavna Sharma

According to you, is there a specific time when millets should be consumed? For example, should millet-based dishes be consumed for breakfast more?

Millet-based dishes are available in a variety of consumable options, making them easy to consume at any time of the day. The best time to eat millet varies on an individual’s personal preference, dietary needs and socio-cultural factors. When choosing how and when to use millet in one’s meals, it is crucial to consider unique nutritional requirements and taste preferences.

That said, it can be ideal if millet dishes are consumed for breakfast and/or lunch. This is frequently credited to the beneficial nutritional qualities found in millets, which include their high fibre, protein and important mineral & vitamin content. A millet-based breakfast can give a person a steady supply of energy throughout the day, keeping hunger pangs at bay. Porridge, upma, dosa, or even adding millet flakes to your cereal or yoghurt are all examples of millet-based breakfast options. For lunch – using millet-based roti, parantha and khichri are some delicious and easy options which will enhance the overall nutritional quality of the entire meal.

Nevertheless, millets are versatile grains that can be consumed all day long and used in a variety of dishes. Millet-based recipes can be eaten for lunch or dinner. Millets can be used as a side dish to go with main dishes, in pulaos, salads and soups or even as sweet dishes like millet payasam, millet & jaggery halwas etc.

Dr. Bhavna Sharma

People nowadays are becoming more health conscious. How do you make sure that you bring forward more dishes that are healthy?

Chef Manisha Bhasin: I have worked with different types of millet and incorporated it in not only Indian food preparations but gave an interesting twist in Asian, western and Italian too to make it more appealing to the millennial segment who look for interesting variations in food and cuisines today. For example, we created Foxtail millet pancakes, an interesting breakfast bowl, an avocado and little millet salad, Millet fried rice and more.

This year is called the year of the millets. Tell us about the importance of having delicacies that are based on millet.

It is important to incorporate millets into our daily diets as millets are planet friendly with a low carbon water footprint. They are absolutely gluten-free and full of essential minerals like magnesium, iron and proteins. Going forward, sustainable millets will play an important role.

Chef Manisha Bhasin

Do you like experimenting with foods? If yes, what was your most memorable experience till now?

Chef Manisha Bhasin: I would not say experiment but creatively reimagine the food experiences which goes a long way in coming up with innovative ideas. Chefs have the creative freedom to experiment with food, only then one can come up with an interesting offering whether it is for the product or the process which at times also requires intervention. Food evolution is a moving picture as nothing is static. Even consumer behaviour and dietary preferences change. In that scenario, chefs have to be ten steps ahead to create great food experiences.

There are a number of millets available in the country. So, do you research them and try to make dishes out of the less popular millets?

Absolutely! Each millet behaves in a different way and grows in different seasons. One must follow the basic guideline of what is in season and consume accordingly. For example, Jowar is to be consumed in summer and bajra in winter as both affect the body differently.