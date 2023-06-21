Hina Khan’s style statement screams party from a distance 

Hina Khan is a complete diva and no one can deny that. Apart from her terrific acting skills, it’s her top-notch fashion sense that makes us go gaga about her persona. Whether it’s a simple street-style look or an elaborate ethnic appearance, she can pull it all with absolute ease. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that she can make the whole process of dressing up look smooth.

If you are a fan of her sartorial choices as well, we have a surprise. Hina dropped a set of pictures exuding glamour. She dropped snaps wearing a gorgeous glittery mini dress. The sleeveless pick came with incut sleeves and a closed neckline. The bodycon ensemble covered with silver sequins all over, fit her svelte figure nicely.

For accessories, she picked a pair of dangling earrings and those strappy black heels looked amazing on her. Her makeup perfectly synced with her appearance. She opted for shimmery eyelids, kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara and hot red lip shade. So, if you want to get ready for a party, head straight to Hina Khan’s social media account for some inspiration.

Hina Khan in a gorgeous dress (Source: Instagram)

Here’s another one from Hina Khan’s glam fashion diaries. Previously, for an award function this year, she dazzled in a cutwork gown featuring a form-fitting silhouette. Her yellow and black ensemble showcased geometric patterns all over. That plunging halter neckline and a thigh-high slit added much-needed drama to her uber-chic look. To match the vibe, the actress added sparkly heels. She just added a pair of earrings as accessories. For makeup, the actress used glossy coral lip shade and a messy half updo.

Hina Khan in a glamorous look (Source: Instagram)



Hina Khan rose to fame after the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.