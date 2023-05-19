Upping your Kolhapuri game: The latest upgrade to your daily traditional wear is here for you to stay 

Men’s footwear can be pretty limited in terms of options. However, Chappers, a Pune-based footwear brand dedicated to making traditional kolhapuris, is changing the tide. Founder Harshwardhan Patwardhan tells us that the brand has a diverse collection as well as a unique browsing option using augmented reality tech to choose your size and personalise your footwear with everything from initials to colours and bespoke elements. Excerpts:



Also Read: From Tao Paris to Birkenstock, here are six footwear brands that have rolled out new collections



Tell us about the inspiration behind creating Chappers.

Chappers was born from my passion for kolhapuri sandals, a beloved Maharashtrian footwear. While studying in the UK, I brought my kolhapuris with me, and they quickly gained admiration from many. It inspired me to introduce traditional Indian footwear to the global market with a contemporary twist, and thus Chappers was born.

A fresh take on the beloved Maharashtrian footwear





What motifs are you offering?

We do custom embroidered motifs on mojris. This works well for grooms who want their wedding logos embroidered on their mojris. The rest of the designs have a range of set patterns to select from, with a wide array of leathers on offer.



What is the colour palette like?

We just launched our summer collection called CPRs. It is a limited edit, with just 50 pairs per design being made. The customer can see a variety of pastel-coloured leathers sourced from around the world. We also have neon orange, neon green, ocean blue, bottle green, beige, etc, as part of the collection. These leathers have been handpicked from tanneries and global leather markets.

Chic silhouettes





What are the different silhouettes?

We currently have four categories — our Kohls, traditional wear like Pathani sandals, Rajasthani Juti sandals, Mojris, Loafers consisting of driving shoes and Belgian unlined loafers, and bespoke shoes.



Also Read: Premium footwear brand Oceedee to exhibit at JW Marriott Hotel Kolkata



What resonates with the crowd today?

Kolhapuri chappals resonate with the youth and older generations alike. While the youth prefer more vibrant colours and comfort, the older generation prefers traditional colours.

Kolhapuris with a modern twist





What is the process of customising kolhapuris using AR technology?

We have developed India’s first AR customisation platform through which customers can customise their designs in around 10,000 colour combinations. We also allow them to add their initials and accessories like studs, rivets, buckles, etc, so they get a fully personalised pair of footwear. They can customise the product on the touch screen and place the order. The footwear is then delivered to them within four to seven days, depending on the design and the city they want it in.



₹2,000 onwards.

Available online and in stores.