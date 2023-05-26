Put your hat on

Myaraa’s latest collection of hats is a carefully curated selection of sustainably crafted headwear designed to elevate any outfit with effortless sophistication. Namrata Lodha, Myaraa’s founder, tells us all about the new collection.

Tell us about the new hat collection launched for Summer ‘23

Our new hat collection features a variety of stylish hats for every occasion. It includes a wide range of styles, from classic fedoras and bell hats to more modern designs. All the hats are made from sustainable materials like organic cotton, recycled polyester, and bamboo. It is available in a range of captivating colours, allowing you to find the perfect match for your personal style and ensemble.

What is your inspiration behind the collection?

We found inspiration in the vibrant colours and textures of blooming flowers, lush landscapes, and the playfulness of summer. We also drew inspiration from the bohemian vibes of beach destinations like Tulum, the timeless charm of vintage fashion, the allure of adventure and exploration, and the rustic elegance of ranch life.

Tell us a little bit about the type of women you design for

At Myaraa, we design for the modern women who appreciate luxury, craftsmanship, and sustainability.

What do you like about hat designing?

Hat designing allows me to unleash my creativity and bring my artistic vision to life. I enjoy the process of conceptualising unique designs, exploring different shapes, proportions, and embellishments. Hats provide a canvas for self-expression.

It is very exciting to design hats that cater to various occasions, whether it’s a casual day out, a formal event, or a beach getaway. Hat designing requires meticulous attention to detail, and it's immensely satisfying to see the intricate details come together to create a beautifully crafted hat.

I also find great joy in sourcing eco-friendly materials and exploring innovative techniques that minimise our impact on the environment.



How receptive are Indian women when it comes to wearing hats as a fashion summer/spring accessory

The prevalence of hats as a summer/spring accessory in India is relatively less common. However, there has been a noticeable shift in the recent years, with more Indian women embracing hats as a fashionable addition to their summer and spring outfits.

The growing trend of international travel, exposure to global fashion trends, and the influence of social media have contributed to the increasing popularity of hats. Many Indian fashion influencers, celebrities, and designers have also been seen incorporating hats into their looks, further promoting their adoption as a stylish accessory.

Which public figure would you most like to design a hat for and why?

I would be thrilled to design a hat for Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Her ability to seamlessly transition between different cultures and embrace diverse fashion influences aligns with the vision of Myaraa.

Which hat is your personal favourite from the collection?

It's difficult for me to pick just one. If I had to choose, it would be the Explorer Panama Hat, as it effortlessly exudes a sense of adventure and wanderlust.

Top tips for choosing the perfect hat

Choosing the perfect hat and styling it effectively can elevate your overall look and make a stylish statement. Here are some top tips to consider:

Face Shape: Consider your face shape when choosing a hat. Different hat styles complement different face shapes. For example:

Round faces: Opt for hats with angular shapes or wide brims to add length and balance.

Oval faces: Most hat styles suit oval faces, so feel free to experiment with different shapes and sizes.

Square faces: Soften strong angles with hats that have rounded crowns or floppy brims.

Heart-shaped faces: Choose hats with medium brims or floppy styles to balance the width of the forehead.

Proportions: Pay attention to proportions to ensure the hat complements your body shape and the rest of your outfit. If you’re petite, choose smaller hat styles. Taller individuals can experiment with larger hats and brims.

Occasion and Style: Consider the occasion and your personal style when selecting a hat. For formal events, opt for more structured and elegant hats, while casual outings allow for a wider range of styles, including floppy hats, fedoras, or bohemian-inspired designs.

Color Coordination: Choose a hat colour that compliments your skin tone and outfit. Neutral colours like black, beige, or white can easily match various outfits, while bolder hues can add a pop of colour and make a statement.

Confidence: The key to rocking any hat is confidence. Own your style and wear your hat with pride. Consider your outfit as a whole and ensure the hat enhances your overall look rather than overpower it.

Styling: Here are some styling tips to make the most of your hat:

For casual looks, pair a floppy hat with a flowy maxi dress or denim shorts and a breezy top.

Fedora hats can be styled with jeans, a blouse, and ankle boots for a chic and casual look.

Pair a wide-brimmed hat with a sundress or a beach ensemble for a glamorous and sun-ready look.

Coordinate your hat with other accessories like sunglasses, scarves, or statement earrings for a cohesive and fashionable appearance.

Remember, hat styling is subjective, and it’s important to experiment and find what works best for you. Ultimately, choose a hat that makes you feel confident, complements your personal style, and adds a touch of flair to your overall look.

