Nora Fatehi looks sassy in a chic white Balmain knit cardigan and pencil skirt

Nora Fatehi always mesmerises us with her impressive fashion looks. Whether it’s her shimmery glamorous gowns or minimal yet classy airport looks, the actress has taken it upon herself to appear stunning come what may. What triggered our thoughts about her super amazing fashion sense is her latest look.

Also read: [PICS] Inside Nora Fatehi’s birthday celebration in Dubai

Decked in a stylish all-white look, Nora left us scurrying to take notes. She was spotted in Abu Dhabi wearing an elegant white cropped knit cardigan from Balmain. She teamed it with the Balmain white pencil skirt. Her two-piece set showcased golden buttons in the front. While her cardigan featured full sleeves, a plunging neckline and dramatic power shoulders, the bodycon skirt highlighted her envious hourglass figure. Nora also shared pictures of her outfit on social media.

Nora Fatehi



She elevated her style game with the latest Moneta crocodile-embossed 95mm pumps from Balmain. The actress looked pretty and we could not take our eyes off her. For accessories, the beauty preferred sticking to earrings. Her glam picks for the day included a dewy base, shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner and a subtle pink lip shade. She pulled off her silky mane in a high ponytail.

The last time Nora Fatehi gave the fashionistas a run for their money was when she tried a glamorous look. She dazzled her way straight into our hearts wearing a jewel-studded gown from designer Yousef Al Jasmi. The sleeveless outfit was covered with elaborate white jewels and pearls. The bodycon ensemble hugged Nora’s well-maintained physique. She accessorised herself with a pair of diamond earrings and rings. Nora went for dewy glam makeup accompanied by shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara and tinted lips. Keeping her straight tresses open, the actress rounded off her look.

Also read: Anushka Sharma makes much-awaited Cannes debut in a stunning Richard Quinn gown

On the work front, Nora also made a special appearance in Thank God starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Her performance in the song Manike, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, gained immense popularity.