8th anniversary special: Meet Hyderabad's movers and shakers who are making the city cosmopolitan

Whom would you describe as a cosmopolitan individual? Someone who is dynamic, curious, creative, has a global mindset free from bias, shaped by worldly travels. They’ve to be free-thinkers to be truly called the citizen of the world! We speak to eight such influential figures from the city in arts, fashion, culture, wellness, and more, those who are truly the movers and shakers, shaping Hyderabad’s cosmopolitan taste. From introducing new design concepts, melding old with new, and dabbling in multiple entrepreneurial ventures to revolutionising the city’s food and beverage sector — they’re ahead of the curve.

Aisha Rao, Fashion Designer

While Hyderabad has always been known for its age-old embroideries like aari, zardosi, and pearl embroidery, new age designers are introducing fresh techniques like appliqué to its fashion scene. Aisha Rao is one of those who has mastered this craft of embellished needlework where pieces of fabrics are sewn onto a larger piece of fabric. She tells us how she was able to gain acceptance for her avant-garde designs in a city that was steeped in traditional clothing years back when she started her label in 2017. “As a contemporary designer specialising in appliqués and low-waste techniques, I was apprehensive about the reception of my experimental designs. However, evolving tastes and growing appreciation for innovation led to surprisingly immediate acceptance and made us very optimistic about people’s willingness to break out of traditional moulds and experiment with new styles,” she tells us.

Designer Aisha Rao

The well-travelled designer studied sewing and garment construction at Parsons New York and IED Barcelona that led her to have global exposure to trends. Her frequent travels in India and abroad inspired her collections such as Trencadís, Banafsh and Starboard and Port . With each, she ensures her ensembles are a window to see newer worlds tailored for the global nomad. “We have consistently made efforts to push purposeful luxury, bold usage of colour, indigenous techniques that celebrate Indian heritage and craftsmanship. Our storytelling via powerful imagery on social media has resonated with global as well as local audiences as they find our concepts fresh and unique,” she adds.

From Aisha Rao's collection Banafsh

Kavya Potluri, Artist and Jewellery Designer

Kavya Potluri is a pioneer of demi-fine jewellery, celebrated for her unique filigree-inspired pieces. Her creations — headgears, ear cuffs, necklaces, hair, and nail accessories have been spotted on icons like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Keerthy Suresh and earned her collaborations with top Indian designers like Dolly J, Abu Jaani Sandeep Khosla and others. Kavya aspires to be recognised as an artist blurring boundaries between art, design and sculpture by engineering wearable art pieces — a new concept for the city.

Kavya Potluri

She recently crafted a jewellery installation named The Futuristic Bride to showcase the sensibilities of a modern bride. This striking piece featured a rustic metallic cape and a delicate black veil adorned with dragonflies, butterflies, and floral motifs made from demi-fine jewellery. Considering the city’s appreciation for such fashion-forward designs, she predicts, “Soon, people will want special designs influenced by local styles but appealing to a global audience. They’ll like designs that are limited and have a personal touch to them. The old way of making things with care and adding a bit of our culture will become a part of modern fashion. Also, people will prefer high-quality materials, showing they want evergreen pieces that never go out of style.”

Kavya Potluri's demi-fine jewellery installation

Rajeswari Mavuri, Textile Curator

If Indian handloom textiles remind you of of taking them out only once in a year during occasions, then city-based textile connoisseur, Rajeswari Mavuri will change your opinion. Her label RaMa brings everyday luxury wear made of rich Indian textiles with a modern spin, so you can’t get enough of her quirky designs that are fluid, comfortable and exude understated elegance. Armed with a family legacy in handloom industry and a globetrotting zest, she tells us, “We design and make global contemporary wear from museum worthy fabrics, I mean it when I say this. You find this kind of muslin and jamdani in museums in Europe and New York. After all, these fabrics were more expensive than gold once upon a time. We hire and co-work with experienced French designers and tailor clothes perfectly for global citizens.”

Textile maven Rajeswari Mavuri

She says that before the pandemic, Hyderabadis used to shop at other destinations, but post-Covid-19, most of the Indian and global luxury players are coming to Hyderabad. “This means Hyderabad is being taken a lot more seriously of late. At the same time, people are investing into clothes that are comfortable and conscious. You could see relaxed and understated dressing at cafés, meetings and airport lounges. Observing that, Hyderabad is going to have a luxury mall featuring international brands in next few years. In future, the focus shall be on ethical practices and meaningful luxury,” she adds.

From label RaMa

Aquin Mathews, Art Director

Aquin Mathews

From encapsulating the timeless charm of its historical monuments to documenting the fast-paced urban life and the colourful traditions of its people, Hyderabad offers countless visual narratives waiting to be told. Additionally, the rise of social media platforms and photography communities has played a pivotal role in fostering a sense of goodwill among photographers. These platforms serve as virtual galleries where artists can showcase their work, exchange ideas, and collaborate from different parts of the world. This interconnectedness has not only facilitated the exchange of creative influences but has also allowed Hyderabad-based photographers to gain exposure on the global stage. For Aquin Mathews, artistic director of the Indian Photo Festival, the city’s cultural calendar is adorned with festivals, art exhibitions, dance performances, and music festivals, each event contributing to its cosmopolitan identity. “A traditional kathak dancer might share the stage with a contemporary indie musician, and an ageold culinary recipe might find its place beside an avantgarde gastronomic creation. The city’s cultural ethos embraces both the past and the present, portraying richness of multiplicity and the spirit of creativity. One shining example of Hyderabad’s commitment to promoting art is the Indian Photo Festival. For the past nine years, this annual event has been captivating audiences with the power of visual storytelling. What sets Hyderabad apart is its infrastructure and connectivity, which have played a crucial role in making such events a grand success. ” he tells us.

Elyzium, Telugu band

Band members

A few years ago, Telugu songs and their inventive covers became the pulse of Hyderabad’s nightlife, igniting a zeal among pub-goers. Around that time, Telugu band, Elyzium started to revolutionise live music in Hyderabad, marking the inception of local music outfits in the city. Their renditions echo through the hearts of listeners, breathing new life into timeless classics. Recently, Elyzium embarked on a tour across the USA, performing 23 shows in 22 cities. Vocalist Dinker Kavala performed the Telugu rendition of the iconic Hukum — from the movie Jailer. “At Elyzium, we firmly believe in the force of a crystal-clear vision. It acts as our compass, steering us through the challenges that invariably punctuate the artistic path. Our unflagging vision serves as a lighthouse, illuminating our way forward. We hold onto this vision dearly, for it embodies our dreams, aspirations, and the very essence of our musical identity. The band is not just about performing; it’s about connecting to the soul of Hyderabad, absorbing its essence, and translating it into our music. Each challenge, and every obstacle encountered, only fuels our determination to persist and innovate. Hyderabad, with its lively music scene, nurtures our ambitions and fuels our artistic hunger, reminding us why we fell in love with music in the first place,” says Richard Maddela, bassist of the band.

Kanthi Dutt, Entrepreneur

Kanthi Dutt

Hyderabad’s prescient entrepreneur, Kanthi Dutt, defies time-honoured bars. His journey commenced during his school years, and at the age of 21, he was already into a plethora of successful ventures. Among his notable creations is SustainKart, an ingenious e-commerce marketplace for sustainable goods, conceived in January 2021. In collaboration with Shilpa Reddy — a designer, passionate health and fitness advocate, and proponent of eco-conscious living — they introduced the concept of mindful consumerism in the city. Kanthi’s latest endeavour, fine jewellery brand Tritiya with Parineeti Chopra further shows how the city has cultivated an environment where new entrants can flourish. “People’s tastes and choices have evolved over time. Due to easier access to international travel and ability to learn native fashion and culture from various cities overseas, we are able to explore our city’s dynamics. Now more than ever, the potential has been well explored and utilised. People are open to spending on good design and taste in Hyderabad,” he adds.

Asmita Marwa, Fashion Designer

Hailing from Hyderabad, ace fashion designer Asmita Marwa has contributed immensely to the cosmopolitan nature of Hyderabad. Renowned for her innovative design philosophy, her creations capture a unique blend of bohemian elegance and contemporary finesse, representing a free-spirited aesthetic. With sustainability at the heart of her design ethos, Asmita consistently strives to make a meaningful impact and raise awareness within the fashion realm. Her ingenious approach lies in seamlessly infusing a global appeal into her designs while preserving the traditional elements. Her design inspiration is rooted in her travel experiences. Talking about the same, she tells us, “I derive creative ideas from the quaint corners of places like flea markets and vintage stores, where genuine culture and heritage are often concealed. Exploring local markets allows me to delve into the history of a place.”

Asmita Marwa

Of all the destinations that she has travelled to, India holds a special place. Recently, during her visit to Rajasthan, she stumbled upon a skilled artisan crafting exceptional tiedye lehariya fabric, which she incorporated into her latest collection Noor — The Leheriya Symphony. “It took several years, but I finally had the opportunity to revisit lehariya style and create a special collection that captures the fabric’s uniqueness by blending it with Hyderabad’s traditional lampi and gota work,” adds Asmita. According to her, despite Hyderabad’s evolving fashion scene, there remains untapped potential for local craft based concepts.

Madhavi Chalasani, Holistic Living Advocate

A dedicated advocate for holistic and healthy living, Madhavi Chalasani, who holds a Master’s degree in nutrition, has embarked on a mission to spur a positive transformation in the lives of Hyderabadis. Through her experience centre Yello Life, she passionately strives to bring the life-altering magic that nutrition can bring in people’s lives. She says, “Frequently, individuals engage in short wellness retreats and eventually, many return to their regular routines, with little lasting change. I firmly believe that wellness is a continuous process. In pursuit of this belief, we’ve established a wellness centre in your neighbourhood, striving to make it readily accessible to everyone.” The idea of an experience centre, which hosts a food pharmacy, an aesthetic café, a micro bakery, a yoga, and a performance arts centre, aims at nurturing the mind, body, and soul for holistic growth. Shedding light on the response garnered from the diverse crowd in Hyderabad, Madhavi conveys, “I strongly felt the city lacked such a space. The clear desire for both delicious and healthy food in Hyderabad is heartening.”

Madhavi Chalasani

Yello Life focuses on catering to the varied dietary preferences of diverse individuals. Discussing the same, Madhavi adds, “In our food pharmacy, a diverse range of raw food items arrives from various Indian districts. Rejecting ultra-processing and preservatives, our focus remains on maintaining freshness and preserving the natural essence of food. Our goal is precision nutrition, centering around gut health as the cornerstone for overall well-being.” The café serves an array of delicacies making sure that every dish is healthy and equally interesting. “Our philosophy is simple: healthy food can be delicious. To prevent monotony, we continually innovate with ingredients and recipes. Our micro bakery offers healthy breads to redefine the joy of eating. We steadfastly exclude white flours, sugar, hydrogenated fats, preservatives, and processed ingredients,” Madhavi adds.

Green Pineapple Smoothie

By: Priyamvada Rana, Chokita Paul, Sakshi Kaithwas