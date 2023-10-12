Keeping it edgy & stylish

What was popular in the 16th and 17th centuries in European countries, especially France, as a support garment commonly worn to hold and train the torso into a desired shape or support the breasts, corsets are a huge fashion statement now. The trends have been popular with many Hollywood celebrities, like Selena Gomez and Dakota Johnson, to name a few. Closer home in Bollywood, Khushi Kapoor, her sister Janhvi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are some who have also nailed the look.

Fashion student Brithivie Mohanraj, who is popularly known as Kanmani, says corset tops help her feel feminine. "I love trying everything in fashion, and as a fashion student, I explore different kinds of styles. I love the way the curves are accentuated in the corset top, which gives a strong feminine energy. When I wear corsets, it makes me feel confident, powerful, sexy, and connected to myself. Recently, I wore one from an indie label," says the 21-year-old, admitting that they are often not too comfortable.

When city-based designer Laxmi Krishna had to create something for actor Avneet Kaur, who was last seen in the movie Tiku Weds Sheru, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui , she paired her corset top with a skirt in a thin pin stripe. "Avneet is someone who loves trying out different trends and wants something fun. Corsets have that oomph factor, and she carried it off really well," says Krishna. She further adds, "Corsets are a versatile piece of garment if you know how to style them. You can pair it with a saree and have that indo-western look."

Amrita S, a model and fashion student, agrees. "I believe anyone can try anything; after all, fashion is also another form of art. Though only a few women try it out for its accentuated look, I believe every woman should. I love how it gives a nice shape to the torso area," says Amrita, whose corset top has gothic art prints on it.

Not just the top; you can also opt for a corset dress too, just like Monisha S, a city-based Masters student, has. "I actually got influenced by influencers and content creators. They style corsets in their own ways, and I love how creative they get with it. Now, I learnt that a corset can be perfect for any body type if styled well. My corset dress is actually a Wednesday-inspired look. It is one of my favourite outfits," says Monisha.