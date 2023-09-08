SVA Couture's new edit Shahar is a love letter to Mumbai's charm and eclectic lifestyle

If city scapes could inspire designs, Mumbai’s charm ascends to eminence as the city is an emotion. It’s a poetic fusion of cultures and design concepts surrounded by the vast Arabian Sea that sings a myriad tales of love at Marine Drive. Art Deco skyscrapers gaze over the endless sky of possibilities while Queen’s Necklace’s twinkles hope at night. Contrast exists in coexistence as the air wafts with aroma of sweet nostalgia at Irani cafés serving bun maska and piping hot masala tea while saltiness pervades at the fish market. As you wake from this dream by the incessant honking of black and yellow cabs, you find yourself amidst the alluring campaign of SVA Couture imagined by designers Sonam and Paras Modi.

Shahar paying ode to Mumbai

Their new collection, Shahar — Bombay Meri Jaan, pays an ode to its cityscape, diversity and dichotomies. “Mumbai is a city that never sleeps. Currently, there’s construction happening all across the city — from new buildings being constructed or rebuilt to roads being dug up. However, that chaos and commotion never takes away from the charming side of the sidewalks and alleys where street art and artistes continue to flourish. These escapades beckon both relaxation and creativity. Continuing this exploration, we have reinvented this multi-sensory universe in our new edit which bears the promise of a timeless Mumbai experience,” begins Sonam on the inspiration behind the edit.

Fusion wear sari

The collection features co-ord sets, front tie up oversized shirts with lehengas, fisherwomen motif blouses paired with pre draped saris, functional jackets and more. The stunning collection is shot against the backdrop of the raw and ruffian sidewalks and alleys, old mills, construction sites and shops where work is always in progress. The setting of raw concrete that defines the character and topography of Mumbai dominates the colour palette of the collection in unexpected ways.

Shahar by SVA Couture

Telling us about it, Paras shares, “We started off with concrete grey, the colour that is the most visible as you move around the city, along with oranges and bright pinks which bring back memories of Mumbai’s ice golas. We wanted to juxtapose bright colours along with the concrete grey to showcase the vibe of the city.” The 60-piece edit features both women’s and menswear and appeals to new age wearers who prioritise harmony of colours, fusion styles and versatility. It includes dynamic ensembles woven in flowy crepe, linens and sheet organzas. They are accented with threadwork textures, patchworks, and intricate handmade potli details.

Quirky ensembles

Telling us about the making, Sonam shares, “We have worked with prints derived from Mumbai’s spirited fisherwomen imageries synonymous with the city’s marine life. Further, staying true to our signature, the collection explores bold and statement prints from the whispering florals to sharp geometric besides the graphic colour blocking and stripes. We have used extrapolated linen textile to make the ensembles breathable especially in the muggy weather.” The edit exudes a sporty vibe with relaxed, form-flattering and easygoing pieces in playful proportions.

Rs. 19,800 upwards. Available online and in store.

