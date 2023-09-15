Rakul Preet Singh dazzles her way in a Manish Malhotra sari 

There have been instances when Rakul Preet Singh has left us stunned with her gorgeous style sense. We have seen her in ethnic, western and even contemporary outfits and she manages to nail it all like an absolute fashionista. It goes without saying that the actress has done it again!

She impressed us with her impeccable traditional number. In her latest snaps, the actress was seen dressed in a stunning silver metallic sari looking as eloquent as ever. The shimmery party wear from the house of ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra looked perfect for a cocktail party. Rakul Preet draped it at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023.

Along with the sari, the actress also added a stylish matching sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline. For accessories, she opted for dangler earrings. Her makeup set the mood right. She applied contour, pink eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara and blush. Rakul Preet’s subtle pink glossy lipstick looks fine. She wore her mane in a sleek bun.

Rakul Preet Singh acing Manish Malhotra sari



Not just the party wear sari, Rakul Preet Singh can give us some major fashion goals in a lovely authentic Benarasi sari as well. She appeared like an epitome of grace in a beautiful red Benarasi silk sari from the fashion brand Raw Mango. The sari looked delightful as Rakul Preet wore it with an elegant half-sleeved golden tissue silk blouse showcasing a round neckline. She accessorised herself with traditional dangler earrings. As far as her makeup was concerned, the beauty went for well-contoured cheeks, defined brows, and a dash of glossy pink shade on her lips. She tied her middle-parted hair in a bun.

Rakul Preet Singh in a Benarasi sari

Rakul Preet Singh very well knows how to make us go green with envy with her eye-catching looks and jaw-dropping fashion sense.