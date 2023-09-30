Chitrangda Singh serves a gorgeous ethnic look in a red Anarkali set

Chitrangda Singh has often proved her love for all things fashion. We have seen her rocking stunning Western pieces like there’s no tomorrow. With the same enthusiasm, she never leaves a stone unturned to mesmerise us with her traditional looks. She has been our constant muse and an ultimate saviour on the days we fail to understand how to style ourselves. Chitrangda’s gorgeous style statements often come with a whole lot of sass and beauty. On similar lines, let us tell you that her new look isn’t any different.

The actress painted the town red looking absolutely delightful in an Anarkali set. The outfit from Tarun Tahiliani consisted of a stunning floor-length red anarkali suit. It came with sequin details and delicate tassels visible on the long sleeves. However, it’s her intricately designed dupatta that worked like an icing on the cake. As accessories, Chitrangda chose silver jewellery including earrings, rings and bangles. For makeup, she opted for blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, kohl-rimmed eyes and a dash of brown glossy shade on her lips. Chitrangda kept her wave mane open cascading down her shoulders.

Also read this: In Kolkata for Bob Biswas shoots, Chitrangda Singh goes on handloom sari shopping spree

Chitrangda Singh in a red Anarkali suit (Image source: Instagram)

Here’s another time Chitrangda Singh left us scurrying to take notes in a traditional avatar. What did she wear? A sari! Yes, the actress served a fantastic look in a stunning sari. This time, she matched her six yards of grace with a cool off-shoulder blouse. In terms of accessories, she picked earrings, bangles and rings. For makeup, the actress stayed loyal to perfectly blushed cheeks, solid smokey eyes and glossy lips. Her middle-parted hair was left open.

Chitrangda Singh acing a sari (Image source: Instagram)

On the work front, Chitrangda Singh is known for doing films like Inkaar, Bob Biswas, Baazaar, Desi Boyz, Gaslight and others.