Elevate your Raksha Bandhan gifting game with these stylish finds

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to shower your sibling with gifts that not only celebrate your bond but also elevate their style. Whether you’re looking to spoil your brother with a chic upgrade or pamper your sister with luxurious treats, this list has you covered. Dive into these top picks to make your Raksha Bandhan truly special!
Summer skin woes, begone! RENEE’s Rice Water & 10% Niacinamide Serum is your new go-to for flawless skin. This potent blend of rice water and niacinamide minimises pores, reduces redness, and brightens your complexion—think of it as your ticket to achieving that glass skin glow.
Price: On request.
Available: Online.
Korean beauty is all the rage, and Etude’s Dear Darling Oil Tint is the latest must-have. This lip tint offers vibrant color and intense hydration, making it a perfect addition to any makeup collection.
Price: On request.
Available: Online.
Get ready for Rakhi with Ibaeuty’s hamper! It features the Tintsome multitasker and Gulabo pink tint, perfect for a flawless glow. Don’t forget the Butter Blender for seamless application.
Price: On request.
Available: Online.
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Andal Gems & Jewels’ exquisite fine jewelry collection. From stunning eternity rings to sophisticated men’s rings, these pieces blend tradition with elegance, making them perfect for expressing your heartfelt emotions.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
Pamper your loved ones with Plum Body Loving’s Vanilla Vibes Gift Kit. This set includes a body wash, body mist, and body oil, all infused with a warm vanilla fragrance that’s perfect for a luxurious bath experience.
Price: Rs 899. Available: Online.
Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O micellar water is perfect for sensitive skin. It cleanses and removes makeup while respecting your skin’s natural balance, making it ideal for daily use.
Price: Rs 599. Available: Online.
Elevate your sibling’s style with Virgio’s new collections—Nu Bohème, Linen Luxe, and Reworked Stripes. These glamorous pieces add a touch of sophistication to any wardrobe.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
Gift a blend of style and comfort with Bugatti’s Livorno Flex Derbies. These blue derbies feature hand-finished uppers and Ultimate Comfort for a confident step every day.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
Make your sister’s Raksha Bandhan look the best with L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick. Available in 9 stunning shades, this lipstick offers intense color and a comfortable matte finish that lasts up to 16 hours. Whether your sister prefersa bold red or a subtle nude, her lips will remain vibrant all day. With just one swipe, enjoy the confidence of a flawless, transfer- and smudge-resistant matte pout.
Price: Rs 999. Available: Online.
The One-a-Day Shirt Box 3 is a practical and stylish gift. This magnetic box includes Polo T-Shirts and textured shirts in premium cotton and a cotton-recycled polyester blend.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
Upgrade your sibling’s footwear with CODE Formal Loafers. Crafted with sleek suede and detailed stitching, these loafers combine elegance with everyday comfort.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
Rosso Brunello’s Beige Embellished Open Toe Heels add a touch of sparkle to any outfit. Adorned with rhinestones, these heels are perfect for adding glamour to festive attire.
Price: Rs 8,499. Available: Online.
The 3TENX Hair Care Combo offers a full routine for hair transformation. It includes a nourishing serum, frizz fixer, shampoo, conditioner, and hair mask for smooth, shiny hair.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
The Jungle Placement Printed Boxy Shirt and matching trousers from KAZO are perfect for a chic resort look. Pair with flats for a complete outfit.
Price: Rs 2,990. Available: Online.
Add vibrancy to any occasion with the ZIVA Cape Set. This embellished cape shirt paired with solid pants is a striking choice for festive celebrations.
Price: Rs 69,000. Available: Online.
Gift a touch of artistry with Quirk India’s Abstract Style Decorative Wall Plates at Pepperfry. This set of seven adds a modern and unique touch to any home decor.
Price: RS 6,599. Available: Online.
This chic piece combines style and practicality with a flattering strappy design, full sleeves, and tie-on detailing at the waist. Adorned with front buttons, it offers both elegance and adaptability, ideal for any occasion your sister has in her calendar.
If your sister loves to sparkle, the Aria Crochet Mini Dress from REALM by Vaishali is a showstopper. This hand-knitted dress, drenched in golden sequins, features a V-neckline and deep U-shaped back with full sleeves, blending allure and sophistication for a perfect night out.
For daily office wear with unparalleled comfort, the Coco Vest and Pant Set from SILA is a top choice. The seamless vest closure and adjustable belt buckle ensure a sleek look and customizable fit, making it an ideal gift for a sister who values both style and ease.
Make a statement with Emerald Drop Earrings from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas Jewellers. Set in 18K white gold, these earrings feature exquisite emerald drops along with rose cut pears and rounds.
Price: On request. Available: Online
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a timeless watch from Seiko. A perfect gift for your closest friend and advocate, these exquisite timepieces capture the unique bond between siblings with elegance and precision.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
Welcome Raksha Bandhan with a sophisticated monochromatic look from BIBA. Their finely embroidered black and white ensemble weaves modern ethnicity into your attire, ensuring you steal the spotlight on this special day.
Price: On request. Available: Online
Arm your brother’s wardrobe with charming fragrances. Scuba Cologne offers a versatile, sea-inspired scent, while Ammunition Cologne epitomizes masculinity with its blend of mystery and elegance.
Price: Rs 1,708. Available: Online.
Protect your sibling’s glow with Ustraa’s Invisible Sunscreen. This lightweight, non-sticky formula shields from harmful UV rays, ensuring they stay radiant without any sticky residue.
Price: Rs 595 for 50 gm. Available: Online.
For the on-the-go sister, the Dyson Airstrait™ Straightener offers sleek, straight hair in minutes with its innovative wet-to-dry styling technology. It’s perfect for maintaining a stylish look without heat damage.
Price: Rs 45,900. Available: Online.
Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer
Gift effortless styling with the Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer. Its Prussian Blue and Rich Copper edition ensures quick drying and precision styling, making it a must-have for any sibling’s grooming routine.
Price: Rs 29,900. Available: Online.
Celebrate tradition with Shantnu & Nikhil’s Navy Slim Fit Kurta. Featuring intricate embroidery and a minimalistic design, it’s ideal for a ceremonial Raksha Bandhan look.
Price: Rs 16,500. Available: Online.
Make your sister’s Rakhi extra special with makeup from Kylie Cosmetics & Etude India. From blushes and highlighters to versatile eye palettes, these products will enhance her beauty routine and boost her confidence. Kylie’s Pressed Blush Powder and Etude’s Play Color Eyes Palette are standout choices.
Price: Rs 2,000 & Rs 2,150, respectively. Available: Online.
Give the gift of healthy hair with the IHT9 Anti Hair Fall Therapy Kit. This set includes anti-hair fall oil, shampoo, and conditioner, perfect for addressing various hair concerns and ensuring your sister’s tresses stay vibrant.
Price: Rs 899. Available: Online.
Surprise your sibling with personalized accessories from Brune & Bareskin. From stylish wallets and bags to belts and keychains, each piece can be customised with initials or special messages, making for a truly memorable Raksha Bandhan gift.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
For the brother who embodies casual elegance, the Simon Dark Brown Moccasin is a game-changer. Made from premium brown leather, these slip-ons effortlessly blend sophistication with comfort. Perfect for daily wear or relaxed gatherings, they add a refined touch to any casual outfit.
Price: Rs. 2,799. Available: Online.
For a touch of luxury and craftsmanship, the Brown Designer Derby Shoes by Escaro Royale are ideal. With their premium leather and blend of traditional and contemporary style, these shoes are a symbol of sophistication.
Price: Rs 9,999. Available: Online.
Gift your sister a radiant glow with Nurvi’s Ayurvedic Face Serum. Infused with natural ingredients, this serum hydrates and brightens, providing a luminous complexion. Cruelty-free and vegan, it’s a luxurious treat she’ll adore.
Price: Rs 2,490. Available: Online.
Simplify her beauty routine with this innovative 2-in-1 product - Moira 2-in-1 Lash Adhesive & Waterproof Liner. Combining a long-wearing liner with lash adhesive, it’s perfect for effortless glam that lasts all day.
Price: Rs 1,410. Available: Online.
For skincare enthusiasts, FCL’s Penta Peel Pads offer an at-home refining treatment that smooths skin texture and reduces fine lines.
Price: Rs 1,625. Available: Online.
Gift a touch of glamour with this 5-in-1 makeup kit, Recode Studios Everyday Makeup Box, featuring essentials like kajal, eyeliner, primer, BB cream, and a versatile makeup stick. Perfect for creating a flawless look for any occasion.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
Surprise with a comprehensive beauty kit that includes Popstar Liquid Mousse Lipstick, Smooth Glide Kajal, BB Cream Foundation, and more, catering to every beauty need.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
Celebrate tradition with Kasuti Art Silk Sarees and Pochampally Ikat Pure Silk Sarees. Both options are a beautiful testament to Indian craftsmanship, ideal for the sister who treasures cultural elegance.
Price: Starts from Rs 4,000. Available: Online.
Commemorate Raksha Bandhan with a timeless Panerai watch. Combining elegance with cutting-edge craftsmanship, these watches are perfect for marking special moments with a touch of class.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
For a stylish yet rugged option, the CASIO G-SHOCK GA-2100GB-1A is a standout. Its sleek, digital-analog design and polished metallic face make it a versatile accessory.
Price: Rs 9,995. Available: Online.
VERSACE HERA
For a touch of opulence, the VERSACE HERA watch offers a blend of stainless steel and yellow gold with a sunray dial. It’s a statement piece that’s both stylish and sophisticated.
Price: Starts at Rs 1,41,700. Available: Online.
Explore Kate Spade’s quirky accessories, bags, and apparel to find the perfect gift for a sister who loves playful and vibrant designs
For a blend of style and functionality, Gaston Luga’s chic backpacks are ideal. They’re perfect for carrying everything from laptops to essentials with elegance.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
Upgrade her shoe collection with New Balance’s latest sneakers. Combining comfort and style, these shoes are perfect for every adventure, whether it's a workout or a casual outing.
Delight your brother this Raksha Bandhan with a treat that’s both indulgent and budget-friendly. The Sweet Raksha Bandhan Goodies from FNP offer a delicious assortment of gourmet treats that are sure to please his palate. This gift is a perfect way to celebrate your bond without stretching your budget. It’s a sweet, memorable gesture that speaks volumes of your affection.
Price: Rs 1,299. Available: Online.
Elevate your Rakhi celebration with the stunning Tranquil Beauty Diamond Ring from Jewel Box. This exquisite piece of jewelry exudes sophistication with its brilliant diamond set in a timeless design. Ideal for adding a touch of elegance to your sister’s collection, this ring combines luxury and value beautifully. Priced at ₹12,194, it’s a perfect blend of high-end allure and affordability, making it an impeccable Rakhi gift.
Price: Rs 12,194. Available: Online.
Kindra Wine Envelope Pouch Bag from Perona - With its modern rectangular shape, this minimalist piece showcases exceptional craftsmanship through a meticulously hand-crafted matte weave that forms an innovative octagonal pattern, giving it a striking statement look. The seamless construction adds a distinctive design element, elevating it to a true work of art.
Price: Rs 12,500. Available: Online.
Elevate your Raksha Bandhan gifting with Lucaris Desire, a masterpiece in crystal stemware co-created with the Hong Kong Sommelier Association. Featuring innovative Aerlumer® technology, these glasses enhance the wine experience with a touch of luxury. This exquisite gift reflects the depth of your affection, making it a perfect Rakhi present.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
For the sibling who loves style and comfort, the GEL-QUANTUM 360™ VIII PARIS sneakers are an ideal gift. With advanced cushioning and inspired by Paris's vibrant energy, these shoes combine innovation and fashion, perfect for both city streets and gym sessions.
Price: Rs 13,999. Available: Online.
Make your sister’s eyes the center of attention with L'Oréal Paris Panorama Mascara. Its advanced formula and multi-level bristle brush provide a stunning fanned-out effect, making her lashes beautifully defined and voluminous.
Price: Rs 999. Available: Online.
Gift a touch of elegance with Hong Kong Hip Double Rock crystal whisky glasses. These uniquely designed glasses offer a luxurious whisky-drinking experience, making it an excellent choice for celebrating sibling love.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
Surprise your fitness-enthusiast sibling with the Power Energy Pro running shoes. Designed with Supercritical XoRise+ technology, these shoes offer superior energy return and durability, making them perfect for an active lifestyle.
Price: Rs 7,999. Available: Online.
Protect your brother’s skin from digital stress with Modicare’s Blue Light Shield range. This vegan, paraben-free skincare line offers a comprehensive shield against harmful blue light, promoting healthy, radiant skin.
Prices: Rs 500. Available: Online.
Give the gift of beauty and wellness with Colorbar’s Health Chakra Kit. This luxurious set includes signature products infused with Clear Quartz, enhancing natural beauty and inner balance.
Price: Rs 2,999. Available: Online.
Enrich your sister’s skincare routine with Kanaka Thailam by Arya Vaidya Pharmacy, an Ayurvedic beauty secret infused with herbs like beauty berry and red sandalwood. It combats pigmentation and delivers a radiant complexion.
Price: Rs 700. Available: Online.
Celebrate family togetherness with the vibrant Urmi Fiesta Dinner Set. Perfect for Raksha Bandhan, this beautifully crafted set brings warmth and festivity to your dining table.
Price: Rs 16,999. Available: Online.
Make Rakhi unforgettable with a Titan Raga Silver watch. These exquisite timepieces, featuring sterling silver and mother-of-pearl designs, are luxurious gifts that your sister will treasure forever.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
Surprise your fashion-forward and eco-conscious sibling this Raksha Bandhan with gifts that blend style and sustainability from One Less. Their collection of minimalist, timeless pieces is perfect for curating a capsule wardrobe that stands the test of time. Consider gifting their Organic Cotton Sweatshirt, a cozy yet stylish choice for relaxed days, or the Lightweight Organic Cotton Hoodie, a versatile piece that’s perfect for layering with any outfit. These are the perfect gifts for a cozy stay-in with your sibling, making your movie night extra special.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
Celebrate this day in style by surprising your sneakerhead sibling with the latest drops from Limited Edt, Singapore's premier sneaker boutique. Known for its exclusive collections and unparalleled variety, Limited Edt has been the go-to destination for sneaker enthusiasts for over two decades. With a curated selection that goes beyond footwear, including apparel, accessories, and lifestyle products, this brand has something special for every sneaker lover. The top picks include the Puma Sorayama Slipstream Mids, and the NikeAir Force 1 '07 LV8 EMB', perfect for adding a unique touch to your sibling's collection.
Price: On request. Available: Online.
For a sibling who appreciates timeless style, French Connection offers a chic and sophisticated gifting option. This British fashion brand, renowned for its contemporary designs, extends its elegance to a stunning range of watches. From minimalist dials to elaborate chronographs, French Connection’s watches are a versatile and stylish gift that complements any wardrobe. Whether it’s a sleek Pink & White Analog or a luxurious Rose Gold Analogue, these timepieces make for a thoughtful and fashionable Raksha Bandhan present.
Price: On request. Available: Online.